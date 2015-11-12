UPDATE 2-Spain's Repsol net profit slumps 62 pct on weak oil price, shares fall

* Weak oil prices outweigh results in refining unit

MADRID, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Spanish energy company Repsol posted on Thursday a 62 percent fall in third-quarter net profit, hit by weak oil prices which outweighed a solid refining business and sent its shares sharply lower.

Europe’s fifth-biggest oil company by market value last month abandoned its growth ambitions to focus on protecting its investment grade rating and ensuring a generous dividend in a lower crude price environment.

Echoing European competitors, Repsol said it would step up asset sales, trim exploration and production investments and cut costs in order to generate more cash, pay back debt and maintain its 1 euro per share dividend.

The firm said its average recurring net profit adjusted for one-time gains and inventory effects (CCS net profit) was 159 million euros ($171 million) in the third quarter, beating analysts’ forecast for a 139 million euros net profit in a Reuters poll.

While the refining unit surprised on the upside with a 260 percent increase in its contribution to profits on the quarter and a refining margin of $8.5 per barrel in November, many analysts and investors were disappointed by the higher than expected loss reported in the production, or upstream, business.

“With upstream generating a larger loss than expected and the beat driven by the downstream, we expect the stock to underperform the peer group in the near term,” said RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria in a note to clients.

Shares were down 4 percent at 11.62 euros at 0835 GMT, lagging Spain’s blue-chip index Ibex and underperforming the European oil and gas sector.

Although the acquisition of Canadian peer Talisman Energy for $8.3 billion late last year has put Repsol on the back foot in coping with the energy prices slump, it underpinned a 4.6 percent rise in CCS net profit to 1.4 billion euros in the first nine months of the year.

Repsol repeated its full-year target for a CCS net profit of between 1.6 billion and 1.8 billion euros.

Nine-month core profit (EBITDA CCS) came in at 3.9 billion euros, up 13.3 percent, on track to meet a year-end objective of between 5.2 billion and 5.45 billion euros. Repsol targets a CCS EBITDA of 7.9 billion euros by 2020. ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Jose Elias Rodriguez; editing by Susan Thomas)