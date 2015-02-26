FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Repsol net profit jumps 27 pct as refining boost offsets cheap oil
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Repsol net profit jumps 27 pct as refining boost offsets cheap oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Spanish oil group Repsol on Thursday said its 2014 adjusted clean net profit jumped 27.1 percent, boosted by a big boost in refining margins that more than offset a falling output amid plummeting world oil prices.

Average recurring net profit, adjusted for one time gains and inventory effects, for the whole of 2014 came in at 1.707 billion euros ($1.94 billion), slightly beating a 1.695-billion-euro forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For the fourth quarter alone, adjusted clean net profit was 370 million euros, three times what Repsol made in the October-December period a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.