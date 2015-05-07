FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Repsol Q1 adjusted profit jumps 74 pct on currency effects
May 7, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Repsol Q1 adjusted profit jumps 74 pct on currency effects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 7 (Reuters) - Spain’s Repsol on Thursday posted a 74 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit, adjusted for inventory effects, to 928 million euros ($1.05 billion), boosted by a weaker euro which more than offset the negative impact of low oil prices.

The Spanish oil group, which had already flagged a 4.3 percent fall in production from the previous quarter and a sharp increase in refining margins to a high of 8.7 dollars per barrel, said net profit dropped 5.7 percent in the first three months of the year to 761 million euros. ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

