Spain's Repsol makes 2.9 bln-euro writedown on oil reserves
January 27, 2016 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Repsol makes 2.9 bln-euro writedown on oil reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Spanish oil company Repsol wrote down the value of its oil reserves by 2.9 billion euros ($3.2 billion) on Wednesday due to a steep fall in energy prices, a move which it said would mean it would record a net loss of 1.2 billion euros for 2015.

Adjusted net profit for the year, not taking into account the writedowns, rose more than 8 percent to 1.85 billion euros, the company said in a statement released to the Spanish stock exchange after the market close on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9194 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)


