UPDATE 1-Sinopec serves $5.5 bln arbitration notice to Repsol
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Market News
June 17, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Sinopec serves $5.5 bln arbitration notice to Repsol

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details and background)

MADRID, June 17 (Reuters) - Chinese energy conglomerate Sinopec has served an arbitration notice to Spain’s Repsol demanding around $5.5 billion in compensation over a 2012 joint venture, Repsol said on Friday.

Sinopec and subsidiary Addax Petroleum UK are seeking compensation for their initial investment and lost investment opportunities stemming from a North Sea oil and gas fields venture deal with a firm called Talisman which Repsol bought in 2014.

The claim has no foundation and is deemed a remote risk by legal advisers, Repsol said.

“The arbitration notice is unfounded and does not reflect the loyal attitude one would expect from a partner,” it said in a statement.

Repsol reported a loss last year and has slashed its dividend. It has announced a 40 percent cut in exploration and production investment and asset sales in a bid to protect its investment grade credit rating.

Talisman has cut hundreds of jobs at loss-making joint venture Talisman Sinopec Energy UK (TSEUK) due to falling production and rising operating costs.

Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Jesus Aguado and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
