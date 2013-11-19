FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Slim not looking at Repsol stake -spokesman
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2013 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Slim not looking at Repsol stake -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is not looking to purchase a 10 percent stake in Spanish oil company Repsol, spokesman Arturo Elias Ayub said on Tuesday.

Spain’s ABC newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday that Mexico’s state-run oil monopoly Pemex wants Slim to buy a stake in Repsol and join it in a new investor alliance in the major oil company.

Asked if Slim’s companies were looking to buy a 10 percent stake in Repsol, Elias said, “No.”

A Pemex spokesman also denied any push to buy a larger stake in the Spanish company beyond the 9.4 percent that Pemex already owns.

“This information is false. Pemex has no interest in buying (more) shares of Repsol,” the spokesman said, speaking on condition of anonymity in accordance with company policy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.