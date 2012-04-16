FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain to take action against Argentina over Repsol
April 16, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

Spain to take action against Argentina over Repsol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s government on Monday said it would take action this week against Argentina after it announced plans to seize control of leading energy company YPF, a unit of Spanish oil major Repsol.

“We will announce these measures and they will be clear and strong,” Spain’s Industry Minister Juan Manuel Soria told journalists at a joint news conference with Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo.

He added the decision from Argentine President Cristina Kirchner to expropriate a controlling 51 percent stake in the company by seizing shares held exclusively by Repsol was considered as an hostile move against Spain.

