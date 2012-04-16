FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
April 16, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

Spain to defend national interests over Repsol-ruling party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 16 (Reuters) - The Spanish government will defend national interests over oil giant Repsol after Argentina announced it intended to take over its YPF unit, Spain’s ruling People’s Party said on Monday.

“The government has to decide on its response, but I dont have the slightest doubt that it will be the most appropiate response to defend national interests and Spanish interests and a sufficient and complete response to defend the interest of Spanish companies in Argentina,” said the general secretary of the party, Maria Dolores Cospedal, speaking at a news conference. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Julien Toyer)

