UPDATE 1-Repsol, Sinopec make big oil find offshore Brazil

* Oil find may hold more than 500 mln barrels -analyst

* Find confirms Angola’s oil potential in deepwater -Statoil

* Repsol shares up 0.6 pct, Statoil’s up 1.5 pct

By Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s Repsol and China’s Sinopec have made an oil discovery offshore Brazil that could be one of the biggest so far in the area and that boosted confidence that Angola’s deepwater reserves may be abundant too.

The firms’ Brazilian joint venture has struck oil in the Campos Basin off the coast of the Latin American country, it said on Monday.

“The well ... drilled into a hydrocarbons column of 500 metres, one of the thickest discovered in Brazil to date,” Repsol said in a statement.

Brazil is at the centre of an oil boom, with majors flocking to Latin America’s largest economy and its hydrocarbon reserves, considered among the biggest in the world.

Repsol did not provide an estimate for the size of the find, but one of its partners, Norway’s Statoil, said it was a “high-impact” one: it could hold more than 250 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) or provide 100 million boe net to Statoil.

One analyst said the discovery could be even bigger and had the potential to be an elephant when compared with a recent discovery made by Petrobras in the same area.

“Using the same ratio between the oil column size and the recoverable recourses, the estimated size of (the find) is in excess of 500 million boe,” Teodor Sveen Nilsen, an analyst at Oslo-based firm Swedbank First Securities, wrote in a note to clients.

ANGOLA LOOKING PROMISING

The partners in the Brazilian discovery, called Pao de Acucar or Sugar Bread, are Repsol Sinopec Brasil, the well’s operator with a 35 percent stake, Brazil’s Petrobras with 30 percent and Statoil with 35 percent.

Repsol has a 60 percent stake in the Brazilian joint venture, while Sinopec holds 40 percent.

Shares in Repsol and Statoil were up 0.63 percent and 1.46 percent at 0949 GMT respectively, outperforming a flat European oil and gas index.

Nilsen said the find was worth at least 0.6 crown per Statoil share now and could be worth 1.0-1.2 crown per share were the find to be an elephant.

Statoil said the Brazilian find was the sixth high-impact find it had made over the past 12 months after it struck big offshore Tanzania, Brazil, in the North Sea and in the Arctic.

The find also confirmed the potential for finding large oil and gas resources on the other side of the South Atlantic Ocean, in Angola’s offshore deepwater blocks, where the Norwegian firm believes it can make billion-barrel discoveries.

These areas were formed millions of years ago when the African and South American continents were still connected.

“This discovery ... improves our confidence in the recently acquired acreage position in the pre-salt Kwanza basin of Angola,” Statoil’s head of exploration, Tim Dodson, said in a statement.

Statoil holds two operatorships in the so-called “pre-salt” blocks off Angola and has stakes in three more. (editing by Jane Baird)