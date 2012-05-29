FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Repsol invests in upstream, cuts dividend
May 29, 2012 / 6:48 AM / 5 years ago

Spain's Repsol invests in upstream, cuts dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 29 (Reuters) - Spanish oil firm Repsol said on Tuesday it would invest 19.1 billion euros ($24 billion) in the next four years, allocating 77 percent to new explorations and exploiting recently-discovered wells, while cutting its dividend.

In its first strategic plan since the expropriation of its majority stake in Argentine energy firm YPF, Repsol said it would cut back on investments such as refining to ensure spending did not hit its credit rating.

Repsol plans to pump 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day to produce an annual production growth rate of more than 7 percent between 2012 and 2016.

Repsol expects 2016 net profit to be 1.8 times the 1.7 billion euros reported in 2011, excluding YPF, and said it will pay between 40 and 55 percent of its profits to shareholders in the form of dividends after 2012. ($1 = 0.7976 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

