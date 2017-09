April 13 (Reuters) - Spain’s Repsol :

* Says preliminary Q1 production 355,000 bpd, down 4.3 percent versus Q4 2014

* Says Q1 estimated refining margins in Spain $8.7/barrel, up 58 percent versus Q4 2014

* Repsol due to announce Q1 results on May 7 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Julien Toyer)