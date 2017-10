MADRID, May 10 (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol expects to drill about 20 more exploratory wells in 2012, the company said in a presentation on first-quarter results on Thursday.

Repsol plans to focus its strategy on upstream organic growth following the loss of its YPF unit in Argentina, for which it is seeking compensation, it said. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)