Spain's Repsol says board backs preliminary YPF deal
November 27, 2013 / 7:40 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's Repsol says board backs preliminary YPF deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol said its board had backed on Wednesday a preliminary compensation offer from Argentina over assets seized last year, without disclosing details of the settlement.

In a statement, Repsol said the board had agreed to begin talks with Argentina soon “to reach a fair, efficient and quick end to the controversy.” It will hire an international investment bank to oversee the negotiations, it said.

Sources have said the deal to compensate Repsol over Argentina’s 2012 expropriation of its majority stake in energy firm YPF was worth $5 billion.

