Repsol board set to approve YPF deal on Wednesday - sources
November 26, 2013

Repsol board set to approve YPF deal on Wednesday - sources

MADRID, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol’s board is set to accept an initial $5 billion compensation offer for the nationalisation of its majority stake in Argentina’s YPF, two sources close to the board said on Tuesday.

“The initial agreement already has the backing of Repsol’s management, its main shareholders and the governments, meaning that with all probability the board will give the green light with,” one of the sources said.

Another source, close to another key board member, said the main thrust of the deal was positive for Repsol and it was highly unlikely to be rejected at the board meeting on Wednesday.

