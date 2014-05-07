FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Repsol sells 12 percent of YPF for $1.3 billion - report
#Market News
May 7, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

Repsol sells 12 percent of YPF for $1.3 billion - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 7 (Reuters) - Spanish oil company Repsol has sold its remaining 12 percent stake in Argentine energy group YPF in the market through Morgan Stanley for $1.3 billion, Expansion newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed financial sources.

Expansion said the block sale was made at a price between $27.6 and $27.9 per share.

Repsol officials were not immediately available to comment.

Repsol has also made contact with UBS, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank to prepare for the imminent sale of Argentine bonds it is set to receive on Thursday as part of its $5 billion compensation with Argentina for the 2012 seizure of YPF, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)

