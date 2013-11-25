FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Pemex says compensation deal reached in principle with Repsol, YPF
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2013 / 9:40 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico's Pemex says compensation deal reached in principle with Repsol, YPF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Pemex has reached an agreement in principle with Spain’s Repsol and Argentina over compensation for last year’s expropriation of 51 pct of oil firm YPF, the Mexican state-run oil company said on Monday.

Pemex said the agreement will fix the amount of compensation due, and the parties will drop legal action over the 2012 expropriation.

Defusing the spat could open the door for Pemex to develop in part Argentina’s vast Vaca Muerta field, which has been at the center of the dispute.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.