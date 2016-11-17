Republic Airways says it plans to emerge from bankruptcy in Q1 2017

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Regional carrier Republic Airways Holdings Inc, which sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February, said on Wednesday it filed a plan to emerge from bankruptcy in the first quarter of 2017.

A plan of reorganization was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York with the full support of its creditors committee, the company said in a statement.

The plan outlines that the company will emerge as a single air carrier under the name Republic Airline Inc, it said. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)