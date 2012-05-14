New Issue- Republic Services sells $850 mln notes

May 14 (Reuters) - Republic Services Inc on Monday sold $850 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $750 million. Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: REPUBLIC SERVICES AMT $850 MLN COUPON 3.55 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.723 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 3.583 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/21/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 180 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS