New Issue- Republic Services sells $850 mln notes
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Republic Services sells $850 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Republic Services Inc on Monday
sold $850 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $750 million. 	
    Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: REPUBLIC SERVICES	
	
AMT $850 MLN    COUPON 3.55 PCT    MATURITY    06/01/2022	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.723   FIRST PAY   12/01/2012	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 3.583 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/21/2012	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 180 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

