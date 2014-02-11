FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republic Airways says fleet change to shave 2014 pre-tax income
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 4 years ago

Republic Airways says fleet change to shave 2014 pre-tax income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Republic Airways Holdings Inc, which provides regional flights under agreements with bigger airlines, on Tuesday said changes it is making to its fleet will hurt pre-tax income this year.

The company, which owns regional carriers Chautauqua Airlines and Republic Airlines, said it is no longer looking to keep 27 of 41 Embraer planes for which it had sought extensions.

Citing a “significant reduction” in pilots who meet U.S. experience rules, Republic added it expects to take the 27 planes out of service this year, a move that will reduce pre-tax income by between $18 million and $22 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.