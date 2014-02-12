FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republic Airways cuts pilot hiring plan for 2014, CEO says
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

Republic Airways cuts pilot hiring plan for 2014, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Republic Airways Holdings Inc expects to hire 350 pilots in 2014, down from 600 originally planned as it cuts its planned flying in wake of U.S. rules requiring more experience for those workers, Chief Executive Bryan Bedford said in an interview with Reuters.

The CEO said he expects pilot wages will rise because carriers will now be competing for a scarce pool of qualified applicants.

Bedford’s comments followed Republic’s disclosure on Tuesday that its pre-tax income would be reduced this year because it was forced to pull planes from service due to a lack of qualified pilots.

“What we’ve seen is a steady decrease in the qualified applicant flow since August of last year,” Bedford said. “It’s become clear that there just aren’t going to be enough pilots to satisfy our demand.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.