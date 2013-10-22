FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2013 / 7:02 PM / 4 years ago

S&P rates Republic of Congo B-plus with a stable outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s on Tuesday assigned the Republic of Congo a B-plus long-term sovereign credit rating, citing constraints of political stability and succession as well as an inability to implement policy effectively.

The outlook on the credit is stable, S&P said in a statement.

“The country displays a low level of economic development. It depends highly on oil and the economy is vulnerable to changes in investor sentiment, given the country’s high net external liability position,” S&P said. “Fiscal and external data are inconsistent,” it added.

S&P’s ratings action puts it one notch below Moody’s Investors Service’s newly installed Ba3 rating. Moody’s assigned the country a stable outlook on Oct. 11. (Reporting by Daniel Bases and Pam Niimi)

