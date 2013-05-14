FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ally, ResCap creditors reach settlement
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

Ally, ResCap creditors reach settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Bankrupt Residential Capital LLC said on Tuesday that parent Ally Financial Inc reached a private settlement with ResCap creditors, who say Ally owes them $25 billion.

The deal will keep sealed a potentially damaging report on Ally’s role in ResCap’s collapse.

A deadline to release the report by examiner Arthur Gonzalez had initially been set for 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) if the sides could not reach a deal. Creditors had lambasted an initial offer by Ally to contribute $750 million for ResCap creditors.

Lewis Kruger, ResCap’s chief restructuring officer, said after a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan on Tuesday that a term sheet between Ally and the creditors had been signed. The sides still had to work out details on how to implement its terms, Kruger said.

Details of the deal remained private. The examiner’s report will remained sealed until May 23, Kruger said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.