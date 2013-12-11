FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge approves ResCap's plan to end its bankruptcy
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2013 / 4:05 PM / 4 years ago

Judge approves ResCap's plan to end its bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - A court on Wednesday approved Residential Capital’s plan to end its 19-month bankruptcy and begin paying back creditors, putting the mortgage lender on a path to exit Chapter 11 by year’s end.

Judge Martin Glenn rubber-stamped the plan, which is founded on a $2.1 billion settlement contribution from ResCap’s former parent, Ally Financial, at a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.

The approval comes about a week after the company struck a deal to resolve objections to the plan from a key group of bondholders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.