FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ResCap reports $109 mln in losses since bankruptcy
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 11:37 PM / 5 years ago

ResCap reports $109 mln in losses since bankruptcy

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Residential Capital LLC, the bankrupt mortgage lending unit of Ally Financial Inc, lost $109.3 million in the month and a half since it filed for bankruptcy.

The losses were disclosed in a June monthly operating report filed Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.

Taxpayers own about 74 percent of Ally, which did not file for bankruptcy. Ally put ResCap into Chapter 11 on May 14 as a means of addressing the unit’s mortgage-related liabilities.

On July 18, ResCap asked a judge for permission to pay as much as $17.8 million of bonuses and incentive payments to hold onto 191 key employees.

A hearing to approve ResCap’s proposed payout is scheduled for Aug. 8 before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in Manhattan.

The case is In re Residential Capital LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-12020.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.