UPDATE 1-Commodity investment grew $4.8 billion in June -BarCap

* June inflows powered by return of investors * Q2 records worst commodity investment flow July 20 (Reuters) - Net investment inflows into commodities rebounded in June to $4.8 billion, from net outflows of $9.1 billion in May, as investors returned following a slump in commodity prices, investment bank Barclays Capital said on Friday. "A modest rebound in June came too late to stop Q2 registering as the worst ever for commodity investment flows with a net outflow of $5.3 billion," the bank said in a note. The bank said commodity assets under management (AUM) dropped $31 billion from the first quarter to $404 billion in the second quarter. The precious metals sector received a large $3.2 billion inflow in June, followed by energy, with an inflow of $1.1 billion. "The commodity with the largest exposure in ETPs (exchange-traded products), gold, experienced its strongest month in June since February this year with flows of $2.2bn and AUM closing June at $125bn," Barclays said in the note. Agriculture and base metals also recorded inflows of $400 million and $100 million, respectively. Commodity-linked ETPs received the highest inflows of $3.2 billion for the month, while commodity indices gained $1.2 billion in fresh inflows. Inflows of commodity medium-term notes slumped to $382 million in June. Following is a breakdown of commodity assets under management in billions of dollars, according to Barclays Capital: Jun-12 May-12 Q1-12 2011 2010 Total 404 393 435 399 380 Indices 125 120 141 137 155 Exchange-traded products 200 195 217 187 160 Medium-term notes 79 78 77 75 55 Jun-12 May-12 Q1-12 2011 2010 Total 404 393 435 399 380 Precious metals 191 186 205 179 153 Base metals 18 18 20 18 18 Agriculture 89 86 94 88 96 Energy 106 104 116 114 114