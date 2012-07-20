Commodity investment grew $4.8 billion in June -BarCap

July 20 (Reuters) - Investment bank Barclays Capital said on Friday net investment inflows into commodities rebounded in June to $4.8 billion, from net outflows of $9.1 billion in May, as investors returned following a slump in commodity prices.

“A modest rebound in June came too late to stop Q2 registering as the worst ever for commodity investment flows with a net outflow of $5.3 billion” in the quarter, the bank said in a note.

The investment bank said commodities assets under management dropped to $404 billion in the second quarter through June, down $31 billion from the first quarter of 2012.