CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Blackpearl Resources, Teck Resources
March 24, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Blackpearl Resources, Teck Resources

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
Canadian companies, including Blackpearl Resources, Teck Resources and Power Corporation of Canada,
on Thursday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS 
     * AGT Food and Ingredients Inc         : CIBC raises target price to C$45 from C$39 
     * Corus Entertainment Inc          : NBF cuts to sector perform from outperform  
     * Power Corporation of Canada         : RBC raises target to C$33 from C$32; sector perform  
     * Blackpearl Resources Inc         : RBC starts with sector perform
     * Teck Resources Ltd          : Raymond James cuts to underperform from market perform  
        
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Thursday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
         
     * AGF Management Ltd          : CIBC cuts target price to C$4.25 from C$4.50  
     * AGT Food and Ingredients Inc         : CIBC raises target price to C$45 from C$39  
     * Alamos Gold Inc         : CIBC raises target price to C$7 from C$6  
     * Blackpearl Resources Inc         : RBC starts with sector perform; target price C$0.80  
     * Boyd Group Income Fund           : CIBC raises target price to C$81 from C$74  
     * Boyd Group Income Fund           : RBC raises target to C$73 from C$72; sector perform  
     * Corus Entertainment Inc          : NBF cuts to sector perform from outperform  
     * Directcash Payments Inc         : BMO raises target price to C$13; rating market perform  
     * Inovalis REIT           : NBF raises target price to C$10.50 from C$10.25; outperform  
     * New Flyer Industries Inc         : NBF raises target price to C$38 from C$34; outperform  
     * Paramount Resources         : Raymond James cuts target to C$13.5 from C$15.5; outperform  
     * Power Corporation of Canada         : BMO cuts target price to C$34; rating outperform  
     * Power Corporation of Canada         : RBC raises target to C$33 from C$32; sector perform  
     * Power Financial Corp         : BMO cuts target price to C$36 from C$37; market perform  
     * Power Financial Corp         : BMO cuts target price to C$36; rating market perform 
     * Teck Resources Ltd          : Raymond James cuts to underperform from market perform  
     * Teck Resources Ltd          : Raymond James raises target price to C$8.50 from C$7  
     * Tso3 Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$3.50 from C$3.25; rating buy  
 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

