FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-CRH, Investec, IMI
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-CRH, Investec, IMI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
European companies, including CRH, IMI and Investec, on Friday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
    * IMI : Nomura raises to buy from reduce
    * CRH Plc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to 1968p from 1980p; rating hold  
    * Investec Plc : Barclays raises price target to 655p from 626p; rating overweight
    * Spirax-Sarco : Morgan Stanley raises target to 3,120p from 2,950p; equal weight
    
      
Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.  
    
    * Bodycote : Morgan Stanley cuts price target to 640p from 700p; rating overweight
    * CRH Plc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to 1968p from 1980p; rating hold  
    * IMI : Nomura raises to buy from reduce
    * IMI : Nomura cuts price target to 955p from 1000p
    * Inditex : Nomura raises target price to 36 euros from 34 euros; rating buy
    * Investec Plc : Barclays raises price target to 655p from 626p; rating overweight
    * NN Group NV : RBC raises price target to 34 euros from 29 euros; rating outperform
    * NOS : Jefferies raises price target to 7.25 euros from 6.25 euros; rating hold
    * Poundland Group : Jefferies cuts price target to 300p from 400p; rating buy
    * Renault : Barclays raises price target to 100 euros from 98 euros; overweight
    * Rotork : Nomura cuts price target to 155p from 180p; rating reduce
    * Smiths Group : Morgan Stanley cuts price target to 1080p from 1170p; equal weight
    * Spirax-Sarco : Morgan Stanley raises target to 3,120p from 2,950p; equal weight
    * SSP : JP Morgan raises price target to 340p from 330p; rating overweight
    * Synthomer Plc : Berenberg cuts target price to 375p from 400p; rating buy
    * Thyssenkrupp AG : Jefferies raises price target to 30 euros; rating buy
    * Weir Group : Nomura cuts price target to 1110p from 1315p; rating neutral

 (Compiled by Tenzin Pema and Fareha Khan in Bengaluru)
 )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.