EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Hannover Re, Aviva, Valeo
March 14, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Hannover Re, Aviva, Valeo

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
European companies, including Heineken, Enquest and Hannover Re, on Monday. 
    
      Highlights          
     * Aviva Plc       : RBC raises target price to 480p from 460p; 
     * Enquest Plc        : Jefferies starts with hold; target price 15p  
     * Hannover Re           : Jefferies raises to hold from underperform
     * Valeo          : HSBC cuts to hold from buy
     * Heineken          : ING cuts to hold from buy
 
Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Monday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
   
     * Adecco SA         : Citigroup raises to neutral from sell
     * Admiral Group Plc         : HSBC cuts to hold from buy
     * Admiral Group Plc         : HSBC raises target price to 1930p from 1748p
     * Austrian Post         : Barclays cuts price target to 40 euros from 41 euros
     * Aviva Plc       : RBC raises target price to 480p from 460p; rating underperform
     * Braas Monier          : HSBC raises target price to 25 euros from 24 euros
     * Centrica Plc        : Barclays cuts price target to 230p from 270p; rating equal weight
     * Credit Agricole          : RBC raises target to 11 euros from 10 euros; sector perform
     * Derwent London        : HSBC cuts target price to 3204p from 3729p
     * Det Norske            : UBS cuts to neutral from buy 
     * Det Norske            : UBS raises price target to Nok 66 from Nok 59 
     * Digital Globe Services Ltd        : Panmure starts with buy; target price 125p 
     * Enquest Plc        : Jefferies starts with hold; target price 15p  
     * eSure Group Plc         : HSBC raises target price to 307p from 272p
     * First Quantum        : Berenberg raises price target to 275p from 225p; rating hold 
     * First Quantum Minerals        : Barclays raises target price to 430p from 265p
     * Flughafen Zuerich AG         : HSBC raises to hold from reduce
     * Grand City Properties         : Berenberg raises target to 22.50 euros from 19.50 euros
     * Halma         : HSBC raises target price to 975p from 950p
     * Halma         : HSBC raises target price to 975p from 950p
     * Hannover Re           : Jefferies raises target price to 91 euros from 90 euros
     * Hannover Re           : Jefferies raises to hold from underperform
     * Hannover Re           : RBC raises target to 112 euros from 110 euros; sector perform
     * Heineken          : ING cuts price target to 80 euros from 85 euros
     * Heineken          : ING cuts to hold from buy
     * Hochtief          : HSBC raises target price to 99 euros from 86 euros
     * Hochtief AG          : HSBC cuts to hold from buy
     * KBC         : HSBC cuts target price to 56 euros from 60 euros
     * Lagardere Groupe          : HSBC cuts target price to 25.5 euros from 26 euros
     * Linde AG          : UBS raises price target to 136 euros from 132 euros; rating neutral
     * Michael Page International        : Barclays cuts target to 440p from 535p
     * Nexans SA          : Barclays raises target price to 42 euros from 35 euros
     * Old Mutual Plc        : Barclays raises price target to 220p from 210p
     * Old Mutual Plc         : Barclays raises price target to 53 rand from 51 rand 
     * Pan African Resources Plc         : HSBC raises target price to 20p from 16p
     * Rockwool International A/S           : Berenberg raises target to Dkk 1000 from Dkk 900
     * Salzgitter AG          : Berenberg raises price target to 30.50 euros from 25 euros
     * Salzgitter AG          : Berenberg raises to buy from hold
     * Spie SA          : Barclays raises price target to 18 euros from 17 euros; equal weight
     * Spirax-Sarco        : HSBC raises target price to 3300p from 3200p
     * SSE        : Barclays cuts price target to 1660p from 1700p; rating overweight
     * Stagecoach Group Plc        : HSBC cuts to reduce from hold
     * Stagecoach Group SGC.L>: HSBC cuts target price to 240p from 295p
     * Tissue Regenix Group Plc        : Jefferies raises target price to 37p from 36p; buy
     * Valeo          : HSBC cuts to hold from buy
     * Valeo          : HSBC raises target price to 135 euros from 125 euros
     * Vesuvius Plc         : HSBC raises price target to 400p from 375p
     * Zurich Airport         : HSBC raises target price to Sfr 880 from Sfr 600
 
 (Compiled by Abdul Nishad CK in Bengaluru)

