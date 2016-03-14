EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Hannover Re, Aviva, Valeo

March 14 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Heineken, Enquest and Hannover Re, on Monday. Highlights * Aviva Plc : RBC raises target price to 480p from 460p; * Enquest Plc : Jefferies starts with hold; target price 15p * Hannover Re : Jefferies raises to hold from underperform * Valeo : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * Heineken : ING cuts to hold from buy Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Adecco SA : Citigroup raises to neutral from sell * Admiral Group Plc : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * Admiral Group Plc : HSBC raises target price to 1930p from 1748p * Austrian Post : Barclays cuts price target to 40 euros from 41 euros * Aviva Plc : RBC raises target price to 480p from 460p; rating underperform * Braas Monier : HSBC raises target price to 25 euros from 24 euros * Centrica Plc : Barclays cuts price target to 230p from 270p; rating equal weight * Credit Agricole : RBC raises target to 11 euros from 10 euros; sector perform * Derwent London : HSBC cuts target price to 3204p from 3729p * Det Norske : UBS cuts to neutral from buy * Det Norske : UBS raises price target to Nok 66 from Nok 59 * Digital Globe Services Ltd : Panmure starts with buy; target price 125p * Enquest Plc : Jefferies starts with hold; target price 15p * eSure Group Plc : HSBC raises target price to 307p from 272p * First Quantum : Berenberg raises price target to 275p from 225p; rating hold * First Quantum Minerals : Barclays raises target price to 430p from 265p * Flughafen Zuerich AG : HSBC raises to hold from reduce * Grand City Properties : Berenberg raises target to 22.50 euros from 19.50 euros * Halma : HSBC raises target price to 975p from 950p * Halma : HSBC raises target price to 975p from 950p * Hannover Re : Jefferies raises target price to 91 euros from 90 euros * Hannover Re : Jefferies raises to hold from underperform * Hannover Re : RBC raises target to 112 euros from 110 euros; sector perform * Heineken : ING cuts price target to 80 euros from 85 euros * Heineken : ING cuts to hold from buy * Hochtief : HSBC raises target price to 99 euros from 86 euros * Hochtief AG : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * KBC : HSBC cuts target price to 56 euros from 60 euros * Lagardere Groupe : HSBC cuts target price to 25.5 euros from 26 euros * Linde AG : UBS raises price target to 136 euros from 132 euros; rating neutral * Michael Page International : Barclays cuts target to 440p from 535p * Nexans SA : Barclays raises target price to 42 euros from 35 euros * Old Mutual Plc : Barclays raises price target to 220p from 210p * Old Mutual Plc : Barclays raises price target to 53 rand from 51 rand * Pan African Resources Plc : HSBC raises target price to 20p from 16p * Rockwool International A/S : Berenberg raises target to Dkk 1000 from Dkk 900 * Salzgitter AG : Berenberg raises price target to 30.50 euros from 25 euros * Salzgitter AG : Berenberg raises to buy from hold * Spie SA : Barclays raises price target to 18 euros from 17 euros; equal weight * Spirax-Sarco : HSBC raises target price to 3300p from 3200p * SSE : Barclays cuts price target to 1660p from 1700p; rating overweight * Stagecoach Group Plc : HSBC cuts to reduce from hold * Stagecoach Group SGC.L>: HSBC cuts target price to 240p from 295p * Tissue Regenix Group Plc : Jefferies raises target price to 37p from 36p; buy * Valeo : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * Valeo : HSBC raises target price to 135 euros from 125 euros * Vesuvius Plc : HSBC raises price target to 400p from 375p * Zurich Airport : HSBC raises target price to Sfr 880 from Sfr 600 (Compiled by Abdul Nishad CK in Bengaluru)