U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Eaton Vance, Consol Energy, Altria
November 3, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Eaton Vance, Consol Energy, Altria

Reuters Staff

20 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on
several U.S.-listed companies, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Valeant Pharmaceuticals,
on Tuesday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
    * Goodrich Petroleum, Magnum Hunter : FBR cuts to market perform  
    * Eaton Vance Corp : Susquehanna cuts to negative from neutral      
    * Altria Group Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform  
    * Consol Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts to sell from hold  
    * Reynolds American Inc : RBC cuts to outperform from top pick  
        
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
    
    * Accuride Corp : B Riley cuts to neutral rating  
    * Aig : Barclays cuts price target to $71 from $73; rating overweight  
    * Aig : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $65 from $67; rating neutral  
    * Allegiant Travel Co : Credit Suisse starts with neutral; $228 target price  
    * Allstate Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $74 from $77; rating outperform 
    * Altria Group Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform  
    * Altria Group Inc : RBC raises price target to $62 from $60  
    * Amazon.Com Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $800 from $725; rating buy  
    * Antero Resources Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $30 from $31; overweight  
    * Antero Resources Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $27 from $30  
    * Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $5.50 from $5.75  
    * Applied Micro Circuits : Topeka Capital raises target price to $7 from $6; hold  
    * Atmel Corp : Wedbush cuts target price to $9 from $10; rating neutral
    * Bonanza Creek Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $7 from $8
    * Boston Properties Inc : BMO raises price target by $2 to $138; rating outperform  
    * Boston Properties Inc : DA Davidson raises target price to $145 from $122; neutral
    * Boston Properties Inc : Stifel raises target price to $138 from $120  
    * Bristol-Myers Squibb Co : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $76 from $78
    * Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $24 from $27
    * Caci International : Credit Suisse raises target price to $99 from $94; neutral  
    * Caci International Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $96; rating hold
    * Calpine Corp : Evercore ISI cuts price target to $19.50 from $21; rating buy
    * Camden National Corp : KBW raises target price to $49 from $47; rating outperform  
    * Cardinal Health Inc : Barclays raises price target to $98 from $92; overweight  
    * Cardinal Health Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $100 from $91  
    * Cardinal Health Inc : RBC raises price target to $95 from $92; rating outperform  
    * Cardtronics Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $47; rating buy
    * Ceva Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $28 from $26; rating buy
    * Chesapeake Energy : Bernstein cuts target price to $9 from $18  
    * Chesapeake Energy : Bernstein cuts to market-perform from outperform  
    * Chesapeake Energy : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $8 from $10
    * Chesapeake Lodging Trust : Baird cuts target price to $34 from $35; outperform  
    * Chesapeake Lodging Trust : RBC cuts target price to $32 from $36; outperform
    * Chesapeake Lodging Trust : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $29 from $32
    * Church & Dwight Co Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $98 from $100; rating buy
    * Clorox Co : Bernstein raises target price to $116 from $111; rating market-perform 
    * Clorox Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $126 from $118; rating hold  
    * Clorox Co : RBC raises price target to $121 from $115; rating sector perform  
    * Clorox Co : UBS raises target price to $105 from $103; rating sell
    * Cognex Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $33 from $35; rating hold
    * Cognex Corp : Nomura cuts target price to $46 from $52; rating buy  
    * Community Health Systems Inc : Mizuho cuts target price to $30 from $34; neutral
    * Concho Resources : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $134 from $132
    * Consol Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $6 from $13  
    * Consol Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts to sell from hold  
    * Constant Contact Inc : Northland Capital raises target price to $32 from $27  
    * Constant Contact Inc : Roth Capital cuts target price to $32 from $38  
    * Constant Contact Inc : Roth Capital cuts to neutral from buy  
    * Continental Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $37 from $38
    * Cooper Tire & Rubber Co : JP Morgan raises target price to $43 from $40  
    * CPI Card Group Inc : Baird starts with outperform rating; $15 price target
    * CPI Card Group Inc : BMO starts with outperform; target price of $16  
    * CPI Card Group Inc : CIBC starts with sector outperformer rating and target of $14
 
    * CPI Card Group Inc : Raymond James starts with buy; $17 price target  
    * Del Taco Restaurants Inc : Jefferies starts with buy; price target $16    
    * Demandware Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $70 from $72; rating overweight  
    * Demandware Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to $68 from $72; rating buy
    * Demandware Inc : Mizuho cuts target price to $61 from $75; rating buy  
    * Demandware Inc : Oppenheimer cuts price target to $63 from $70; rating outperform 
    * Demandware Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $68 from $75; outperform  
    * Demandware Inc : RBC cuts target price to $63 from $73  
    * Demandware Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $71 from $78  
    * Diamond Offshore Drilling : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $22 from $21  
    * Diamond Offshore Drilling : Iberia Capital raises target to $22 from $18.50  
    * Diamond Offshore Drilling : Iberia Capital ups to sector perform from underperform  
    * Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : RBC raises price target to $20 from $18  
    * Dime Community Bancshares : KBW raises target to $18.50 from $17; market perform  
    * Dominion Midstream Partners LP : RBC raises target price to $41 from $40; outperform
    * Dominion Resources Inc : Barclays raises price target to $85 from $83; overweight  
    * Dominion Resources Inc : Barclays raises target price to $85 from $83; overweight
    * Eastman Chemical Co : Barclays cuts target price to $86 from $90  
    * Eaton Corporation Plc : SocGen raises target price to $58 from $56; rating hold  
    * Eaton Vance Corp : Susquehanna cuts to negative from neutral  
    * Eclipse Resources Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $3 from $4
    * Enbridge Energy Management Llc : RBC raises target to $31 from $29; sector perform
    * Enbridge Energy Partners LP : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform  
    * Enbridge Energy Partners LP : Credit Suisse raises target price to $39 from $38  
    * Encana Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $11 from $12
    * Endeavour Silver : Euro Pacific Capital cuts target price to $2.30 from $3.80; buy
    * Endurance : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $12 from $17  
    * Endurance : Jefferies cuts target price to $19 from $26; rating buy  
    * Endurance International : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $17 from $25; buy  
    * Energy XXI Ltd : FBR cuts to underperform
    * Entergy Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $71 from $73; rating hold
    * EP Energy Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $7 from $8
    * EQT : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $86 from $93
    * EQT Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $82 from $100; rating overweight  
    * Estee Lauder Companies : Bernstein raises target price to $94 from $92; outperform  
    * Estee Lauder Companies : CLSA raises target price to $96 from $86  
    * Estee Lauder Companies : Raymond James raises target price to $93 from $91  
    * Estee Lauder Companies : Stifel raises target price to $96 from $95  
    * Estee Lauder Companies Inc : UBS raises target price to $98 from $95; rating buy
    * Evercore Partners Inc : Nomura raises target price to $61 from $59; rating buy  
    * Exlservice Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $44; rating hold
    * Fabrinet : JP Morgan raises target price to $25 from $23; rating overweight
    * Fabrinet : Northland raises target price to $27.5 from $25  
    * Fabrinet : Stifel raises target price to $26 from $23  
    * First Niagara Financial Group : Compass Point raises target price to $13; buy  
    * Fiserv Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $112; rating buy
    * Foresight Energy LP : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $6 from $12  
    * Franklin Resources Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $44 from $40; neutral  
    * Globe Specialty Metals Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $23 from $25  
    * Gnc Holdings Inc : Sterne Agee CRT raises price target to $35 from $34; neutral  
    * Goodrich Petroleum Corp : FBR cuts to market perform 
    * Guidance Software Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $9  
    * Guidance Software Inc : Benchmark raises to buy from hold  
    * Gulfmark Offshore Inc : Seaport Global Securities cuts target price to $7 from $9  
  
    * Gulfport Energy Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $39 from $46
    * Gulfport Energy Corp : Jefferies reinstates with buy; target price $38
    * Hanmi Financial Corp : Raymond James cuts to outperform from strong buy  
    * Health Net Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $66 from $72; rating hold
    * Health Net Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $66 from $73; rating neutral
    * Heartland Payment Systems Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $71; rating hold
    * Heartland Payment Systems Inc : KBW raises price target to $77; market perform  
    * Heritage Commerce Corp : KBW raises target price to $11.50; market perform  
    * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : Mizuho starts with neutral; $15 target price  
    * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : Wells Fargo starts with outperform  
    * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : Pacific Crest starts with sector weight rating
    * Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc : Barclays cuts target to $19 from $22; overweight  
    * Hutchinson Technology Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $4 from $2; spec hold
 
    * ICU Medical Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $128 from $120  
    * Imprivata Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $15 from $22; rating overweight  
    * Imprivata Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $17 from $20; rating outperform
    * Imprivata Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $19 from $23  
    * Interactive Intelligence Group : RBC cuts target price to $42 from $46; outperform
    * Interactive Intelligence Group Inc : Craig Hallum cuts target to $50 from $57  
    * J&J : Credit Suisse raises target price to $110 from $109; rating neutral
    * Jarden Corp : RBC raises to top pick from outperform  
    * Kbr Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $23 from $22; rating outperform  
    * Kona Grill Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $19 from $25; outperform  
    * Kona Grill Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $25 from $30; rating outperform  
    * L Brands Inc : Baird raises target price to $105 from $103; rating outperform  
    * LDR Holding Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $33 from $55; outperform
 
    * Legg Mason Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $39 from $35  
    * Legg Mason Inc : Susquehanna raises to neutral from negative  
    * Leidos : Credit Suisse raises target price to $50 from $46; rating neutral  
    * Leidos Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $52; rating hold
    * Lgi Homes Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $36 from $21  
    * Lifepoint Health Inc : RBC cuts price target to $96 from $107; rating outperform  
    * Luminex Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $21 from $19; rating hold  
    * Luminex Corp : JP Morgan raises price target to $18 from $16; rating underweight
    * Luminex Corp : Leerink raises price target to $21 from $18; rating market perform
    * Magnum Hunter Resources Corp : FBR cuts to market perform  
    * Malvern Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $19 from $17; rating outperform  
    * MBIA Inc : MKM Partners raises to buy from neutral  
    * MedAssets Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy
    * MedAssets Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $31.35 from $25
    * Medassets Inc : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform from outperform  
    * Mednax Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $81 from $91  
    * Mercantile Bank Corp : KBW raises price target to $25 from $23  
    * Michael Kors Holdings Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $37 from $45; hold  
    * Midcoast Energy Partners LP : Barclays raises target price to $15 from $14  
    * Mitcham Industries Inc : Seaport Global Securities cuts to neutral from accumulate
 
    * Mitel Networks Corp : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $12; rating outperform  
    * Mobileiron Inc : Imperial Capital cuts price target to $6 from $8; outperform
    * Motorola Solutions Inc : Credit Suisse raises target to $77 from $70; outperform  
    * Noble Energy Inc : Stifel raises target price to $48 from $44  
    * Nvidia Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $34 from $30  
    * Nvidia Corp : Needham cuts to hold from buy  
    * Nvidia Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $33 from $27  
    * Oasis Petroleum Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $12 from $13
    * Ocean Rig Udw Inc : Seaport Global Securities cuts target price to $2.6 from $3 
    * Omega Healthcare Investors Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $39 from $44  
    * On Deck Capital : JP Morgan cuts target price to $14.50 from $16; rating neutral  
    * On Deck Capital Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $25 from $27; rating buy  
    * On Deck Capital Inc : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $13 from $18; overweight
    * Orion Engineered Carbons SA : Barclays cuts target to $19 from $21; equal weight  
    * Pacific Drilling SA : Seaport Global Securities cuts target price to $1.8 from $2
    * Parkway Properties Inc : D. A. Davidson raises target price to $20 from $19; buy
    * PDC Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $66 from $57
    * Pfizer : Credit Suisse raises target price to $41 from $40; rating outperform
    * Pioneer Natural Resources Co : Topeka Capital raises target to $185 from $175; buy 
    * PRA Health Sciences Inc : Baird raises target price to $49 from $47; outperform  
    * QEP Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $18 from $17
    * Quality Systems : Cowen and Company cuts target to $15 from $17; market perform
    * Qualys Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $37 from $39; rating neutral
    * Qualys Inc : RBC cuts target price to $36 from $40; rating sector perform
    * Qualys Inc : Wunderlich cuts target price to $45 from $50  
    * Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $82; outperform  
    * Ralph Lauren Corp : Nomura cuts target price to $135 from $145; rating neutral  
    * Range Resources Corp : Imperial Capital reinitiates coverage with in-line rating
    * Range Resources Corp : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $35 from $38  
    * Red Hat Inc : Deutsche Bank raises to buy rating  
    * Rex Energy Corp : KeyBanc cuts target price to $3.50 from $5; rating overweight
    * Reynolds American Inc : RBC cuts to outperform from top pick  
    * Reynolds American Inc : RBC raises price target to $53 from $50  
    * RingCentral Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $23; rating buy
    * Ringcentral Inc : Oppenheimer raises price target to $25 from $23; outperform  
    * Ringcentral Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $28 from $27; strong buy  
    * RSP Permian Inc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $30 from $28
    * Ryanair Holdings Plc : Raymond James raises to outperform from market perform 
    * Sabra Health Care REIT Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $25; outperform  
    * Sanmina Corp : Needham raises target price to $27 from $25; rating buy  
    * Sanmina Corp : RBC raises target price to $18 from $16; rating underperform
    * Select Comfort Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $35 from $39.5  
    * Shenandoah Telecommunications Co : Raymond James raises target to $51 from $45  
    * SM Energy Co : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $38 from $40
    * Southwestern Energy Co : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $12 from $16
    * Ss&C Technologies Holdings : JP Morgan raises target to $90 from $73; overweight  
    * Superior Energy Services Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $21 from $20  
    * T2 Biosystems : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $13 from $17; rating neutral  
    * T2 Biosystems Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $17.00 from $23.00  
    * Take-Two Interactive Software : Benchmark raises target price to $40.64; buy  
    * Tandem Diabetes Care Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $17 from $19  
    * Teladoc Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $38 from $39; outperform
    * Texas Roadhouse Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $41 from $43  
    * Texas Roadhouse Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $38 from $41  
    * Tidewater Inc : Seaport Global Securities cuts target price to $13 from $19
    * Total System Services : KBW raises price target to $55 from $47; market perform  
    * Total System Services Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $48; rating hold
    * Towers Watson & Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $135 from $130; hold
    * Transocean Ltd : Seaport Global Securities raises target price to $13 from $11
    * Treehouse Foods Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $88 from $77; neutral  
    * Trinet Group Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $23 from $24; rating buy  
    * Trinet Group Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $23 from $24; rating overweight 
    * Tronox Ltd : B. Riley cuts target price to $6.50 from $11.25; rating
    * Ulta Salon Cosmetics and Fragrance Inc : Stifel starts with hold  
    * US Auto Parts Network : Roth Capital raises target price to $4.25 from $3.85; buy 
    * US Ecology Inc : Imperial Capital cuts price target to $42 from $51; outperform
    * Valeant Pharmaceuticals : BMO cuts target price to $133 from $141; market perform 
    * Valeant Pharmaceuticals : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $136 from $204  
    * Valeant Pharmaceuticals : RBC cuts price target to $213 from $231; outperform  
    * Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc : BMO cuts target price to $133 from $141
 
    * Vantiv Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $58; rating buy
    * Vantiv Inc : KBW raises price target to $56 from $49; rating market perform  
    * Visa Inc : BMO cuts target price to $83 from $84; rating outperform
    * Visa Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $85 from $82; rating outperform  
    * Visa Inc : Pacific Crest raises target price to $80 from $76; rating overweight
    * Visa Inc : RBC raises price target to $91 from $82; rating outperform  
    * Whitewave Foods Co : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $50 from $53  
    * Whiting Petroleum Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $21 from $23 
    * Whole Foods market Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $30 from $35  
    * Wisdomtree Investments : Susquehanna raises target price to $18 from $17; neutral
    * WPX Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $9 from $10
    * Zillow Group Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $25 from $75 
 

 (Compiled by Abdul Nishad in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
