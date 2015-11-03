U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Eaton Vance, Consol Energy, Altria

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Valeant Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Goodrich Petroleum, Magnum Hunter : FBR cuts to market perform * Eaton Vance Corp : Susquehanna cuts to negative from neutral * Altria Group Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * Consol Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts to sell from hold * Reynolds American Inc : RBC cuts to outperform from top pick Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Accuride Corp : B Riley cuts to neutral rating * Aig : Barclays cuts price target to $71 from $73; rating overweight * Aig : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $65 from $67; rating neutral * Allegiant Travel Co : Credit Suisse starts with neutral; $228 target price * Allstate Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $74 from $77; rating outperform * Altria Group Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * Altria Group Inc : RBC raises price target to $62 from $60 * Amazon.Com Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $800 from $725; rating buy * Antero Resources Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $30 from $31; overweight * Antero Resources Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $27 from $30 * Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $5.50 from $5.75 * Applied Micro Circuits : Topeka Capital raises target price to $7 from $6; hold * Atmel Corp : Wedbush cuts target price to $9 from $10; rating neutral * Bonanza Creek Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $7 from $8 * Boston Properties Inc : BMO raises price target by $2 to $138; rating outperform * Boston Properties Inc : DA Davidson raises target price to $145 from $122; neutral * Boston Properties Inc : Stifel raises target price to $138 from $120 * Bristol-Myers Squibb Co : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $76 from $78 * Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $24 from $27 * Caci International : Credit Suisse raises target price to $99 from $94; neutral * Caci International Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $96; rating hold * Calpine Corp : Evercore ISI cuts price target to $19.50 from $21; rating buy * Camden National Corp : KBW raises target price to $49 from $47; rating outperform * Cardinal Health Inc : Barclays raises price target to $98 from $92; overweight * Cardinal Health Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $100 from $91 * Cardinal Health Inc : RBC raises price target to $95 from $92; rating outperform * Cardtronics Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $47; rating buy * Ceva Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $28 from $26; rating buy * Chesapeake Energy : Bernstein cuts target price to $9 from $18 * Chesapeake Energy : Bernstein cuts to market-perform from outperform * Chesapeake Energy : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $8 from $10 * Chesapeake Lodging Trust : Baird cuts target price to $34 from $35; outperform * Chesapeake Lodging Trust : RBC cuts target price to $32 from $36; outperform * Chesapeake Lodging Trust : SunTrust Robinson cuts price target to $29 from $32 * Church & Dwight Co Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $98 from $100; rating buy * Clorox Co : Bernstein raises target price to $116 from $111; rating market-perform * Clorox Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $126 from $118; rating hold * Clorox Co : RBC raises price target to $121 from $115; rating sector perform * Clorox Co : UBS raises target price to $105 from $103; rating sell * Cognex Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $33 from $35; rating hold * Cognex Corp : Nomura cuts target price to $46 from $52; rating buy * Community Health Systems Inc : Mizuho cuts target price to $30 from $34; neutral * Concho Resources : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $134 from $132 * Consol Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $6 from $13 * Consol Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts to sell from hold * Constant Contact Inc : Northland Capital raises target price to $32 from $27 * Constant Contact Inc : Roth Capital cuts target price to $32 from $38 * Constant Contact Inc : Roth Capital cuts to neutral from buy * Continental Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $37 from $38 * Cooper Tire & Rubber Co : JP Morgan raises target price to $43 from $40 * CPI Card Group Inc : Baird starts with outperform rating; $15 price target * CPI Card Group Inc : BMO starts with outperform; target price of $16 * CPI Card Group Inc : CIBC starts with sector outperformer rating and target of $14 * CPI Card Group Inc : Raymond James starts with buy; $17 price target * Del Taco Restaurants Inc : Jefferies starts with buy; price target $16 * Demandware Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $70 from $72; rating overweight * Demandware Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to $68 from $72; rating buy * Demandware Inc : Mizuho cuts target price to $61 from $75; rating buy * Demandware Inc : Oppenheimer cuts price target to $63 from $70; rating outperform * Demandware Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $68 from $75; outperform * Demandware Inc : RBC cuts target price to $63 from $73 * Demandware Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $71 from $78 * Diamond Offshore Drilling : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $22 from $21 * Diamond Offshore Drilling : Iberia Capital raises target to $22 from $18.50 * Diamond Offshore Drilling : Iberia Capital ups to sector perform from underperform * Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : RBC raises price target to $20 from $18 * Dime Community Bancshares : KBW raises target to $18.50 from $17; market perform * Dominion Midstream Partners LP : RBC raises target price to $41 from $40; outperform * Dominion Resources Inc : Barclays raises price target to $85 from $83; overweight * Dominion Resources Inc : Barclays raises target price to $85 from $83; overweight * Eastman Chemical Co : Barclays cuts target price to $86 from $90 * Eaton Corporation Plc : SocGen raises target price to $58 from $56; rating hold * Eaton Vance Corp : Susquehanna cuts to negative from neutral * Eclipse Resources Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $3 from $4 * Enbridge Energy Management Llc : RBC raises target to $31 from $29; sector perform * Enbridge Energy Partners LP : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform * Enbridge Energy Partners LP : Credit Suisse raises target price to $39 from $38 * Encana Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $11 from $12 * Endeavour Silver : Euro Pacific Capital cuts target price to $2.30 from $3.80; buy * Endurance : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $12 from $17 * Endurance : Jefferies cuts target price to $19 from $26; rating buy * Endurance International : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $17 from $25; buy * Energy XXI Ltd : FBR cuts to underperform * Entergy Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $71 from $73; rating hold * EP Energy Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $7 from $8 * EQT : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $86 from $93 * EQT Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $82 from $100; rating overweight * Estee Lauder Companies : Bernstein raises target price to $94 from $92; outperform * Estee Lauder Companies : CLSA raises target price to $96 from $86 * Estee Lauder Companies : Raymond James raises target price to $93 from $91 * Estee Lauder Companies : Stifel raises target price to $96 from $95 * Estee Lauder Companies Inc : UBS raises target price to $98 from $95; rating buy * Evercore Partners Inc : Nomura raises target price to $61 from $59; rating buy * Exlservice Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $44; rating hold * Fabrinet : JP Morgan raises target price to $25 from $23; rating overweight * Fabrinet : Northland raises target price to $27.5 from $25 * Fabrinet : Stifel raises target price to $26 from $23 * First Niagara Financial Group : Compass Point raises target price to $13; buy * Fiserv Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $112; rating buy * Foresight Energy LP : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $6 from $12 * Franklin Resources Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $44 from $40; neutral * Globe Specialty Metals Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $23 from $25 * Gnc Holdings Inc : Sterne Agee CRT raises price target to $35 from $34; neutral * Goodrich Petroleum Corp : FBR cuts to market perform * Guidance Software Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $9 * Guidance Software Inc : Benchmark raises to buy from hold * Gulfmark Offshore Inc : Seaport Global Securities cuts target price to $7 from $9 * Gulfport Energy Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $39 from $46 * Gulfport Energy Corp : Jefferies reinstates with buy; target price $38 * Hanmi Financial Corp : Raymond James cuts to outperform from strong buy * Health Net Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $66 from $72; rating hold * Health Net Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $66 from $73; rating neutral * Heartland Payment Systems Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $71; rating hold * Heartland Payment Systems Inc : KBW raises price target to $77; market perform * Heritage Commerce Corp : KBW raises target price to $11.50; market perform * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : Mizuho starts with neutral; $15 target price * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : Wells Fargo starts with outperform * Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co : Pacific Crest starts with sector weight rating * Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc : Barclays cuts target to $19 from $22; overweight * Hutchinson Technology Inc : Benchmark raises target price to $4 from $2; spec hold * ICU Medical Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $128 from $120 * Imprivata Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $15 from $22; rating overweight * Imprivata Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $17 from $20; rating outperform * Imprivata Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $19 from $23 * Interactive Intelligence Group : RBC cuts target price to $42 from $46; outperform * Interactive Intelligence Group Inc : Craig Hallum cuts target to $50 from $57 * J&J : Credit Suisse raises target price to $110 from $109; rating neutral * Jarden Corp : RBC raises to top pick from outperform * Kbr Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $23 from $22; rating outperform * Kona Grill Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $19 from $25; outperform * Kona Grill Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $25 from $30; rating outperform * L Brands Inc : Baird raises target price to $105 from $103; rating outperform * LDR Holding Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $33 from $55; outperform * Legg Mason Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $39 from $35 * Legg Mason Inc : Susquehanna raises to neutral from negative * Leidos : Credit Suisse raises target price to $50 from $46; rating neutral * Leidos Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $52; rating hold * Lgi Homes Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $36 from $21 * Lifepoint Health Inc : RBC cuts price target to $96 from $107; rating outperform * Luminex Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $21 from $19; rating hold * Luminex Corp : JP Morgan raises price target to $18 from $16; rating underweight * Luminex Corp : Leerink raises price target to $21 from $18; rating market perform * Magnum Hunter Resources Corp : FBR cuts to market perform * Malvern Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $19 from $17; rating outperform * MBIA Inc : MKM Partners raises to buy from neutral * MedAssets Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * MedAssets Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $31.35 from $25 * Medassets Inc : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform from outperform * Mednax Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $81 from $91 * Mercantile Bank Corp : KBW raises price target to $25 from $23 * Michael Kors Holdings Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $37 from $45; hold * Midcoast Energy Partners LP : Barclays raises target price to $15 from $14 * Mitcham Industries Inc : Seaport Global Securities cuts to neutral from accumulate * Mitel Networks Corp : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $12; rating outperform * Mobileiron Inc : Imperial Capital cuts price target to $6 from $8; outperform * Motorola Solutions Inc : Credit Suisse raises target to $77 from $70; outperform * Noble Energy Inc : Stifel raises target price to $48 from $44 * Nvidia Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $34 from $30 * Nvidia Corp : Needham cuts to hold from buy * Nvidia Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $33 from $27 * Oasis Petroleum Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $12 from $13 * Ocean Rig Udw Inc : Seaport Global Securities cuts target price to $2.6 from $3 * Omega Healthcare Investors Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $39 from $44 * On Deck Capital : JP Morgan cuts target price to $14.50 from $16; rating neutral * On Deck Capital Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $25 from $27; rating buy * On Deck Capital Inc : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $13 from $18; overweight * Orion Engineered Carbons SA : Barclays cuts target to $19 from $21; equal weight * Pacific Drilling SA : Seaport Global Securities cuts target price to $1.8 from $2 * Parkway Properties Inc : D. A. Davidson raises target price to $20 from $19; buy * PDC Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $66 from $57 * Pfizer : Credit Suisse raises target price to $41 from $40; rating outperform * Pioneer Natural Resources Co : Topeka Capital raises target to $185 from $175; buy * PRA Health Sciences Inc : Baird raises target price to $49 from $47; outperform * QEP Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $18 from $17 * Quality Systems : Cowen and Company cuts target to $15 from $17; market perform * Qualys Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $37 from $39; rating neutral * Qualys Inc : RBC cuts target price to $36 from $40; rating sector perform * Qualys Inc : Wunderlich cuts target price to $45 from $50 * Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $82; outperform * Ralph Lauren Corp : Nomura cuts target price to $135 from $145; rating neutral * Range Resources Corp : Imperial Capital reinitiates coverage with in-line rating * Range Resources Corp : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $35 from $38 * Red Hat Inc : Deutsche Bank raises to buy rating * Rex Energy Corp : KeyBanc cuts target price to $3.50 from $5; rating overweight * Reynolds American Inc : RBC cuts to outperform from top pick * Reynolds American Inc : RBC raises price target to $53 from $50 * RingCentral Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $23; rating buy * Ringcentral Inc : Oppenheimer raises price target to $25 from $23; outperform * Ringcentral Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $28 from $27; strong buy * RSP Permian Inc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $30 from $28 * Ryanair Holdings Plc : Raymond James raises to outperform from market perform * Sabra Health Care REIT Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $25; outperform * Sanmina Corp : Needham raises target price to $27 from $25; rating buy * Sanmina Corp : RBC raises target price to $18 from $16; rating underperform * Select Comfort Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $35 from $39.5 * Shenandoah Telecommunications Co : Raymond James raises target to $51 from $45 * SM Energy Co : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $38 from $40 * Southwestern Energy Co : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $12 from $16 * Ss&C Technologies Holdings : JP Morgan raises target to $90 from $73; overweight * Superior Energy Services Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $21 from $20 * T2 Biosystems : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $13 from $17; rating neutral * T2 Biosystems Inc : Leerink cuts target price to $17.00 from $23.00 * Take-Two Interactive Software : Benchmark raises target price to $40.64; buy * Tandem Diabetes Care Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $17 from $19 * Teladoc Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $38 from $39; outperform * Texas Roadhouse Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $41 from $43 * Texas Roadhouse Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $38 from $41 * Tidewater Inc : Seaport Global Securities cuts target price to $13 from $19 * Total System Services : KBW raises price target to $55 from $47; market perform * Total System Services Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $48; rating hold * Towers Watson & Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $135 from $130; hold * Transocean Ltd : Seaport Global Securities raises target price to $13 from $11 * Treehouse Foods Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $88 from $77; neutral * Trinet Group Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $23 from $24; rating buy * Trinet Group Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $23 from $24; rating overweight * Tronox Ltd : B. Riley cuts target price to $6.50 from $11.25; rating * Ulta Salon Cosmetics and Fragrance Inc : Stifel starts with hold * US Auto Parts Network : Roth Capital raises target price to $4.25 from $3.85; buy * US Ecology Inc : Imperial Capital cuts price target to $42 from $51; outperform * Valeant Pharmaceuticals : BMO cuts target price to $133 from $141; market perform * Valeant Pharmaceuticals : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $136 from $204 * Valeant Pharmaceuticals : RBC cuts price target to $213 from $231; outperform * Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc : BMO cuts target price to $133 from $141 * Vantiv Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $58; rating buy * Vantiv Inc : KBW raises price target to $56 from $49; rating market perform * Visa Inc : BMO cuts target price to $83 from $84; rating outperform * Visa Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $85 from $82; rating outperform * Visa Inc : Pacific Crest raises target price to $80 from $76; rating overweight * Visa Inc : RBC raises price target to $91 from $82; rating outperform * Whitewave Foods Co : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $50 from $53 * Whiting Petroleum Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $21 from $23 * Whole Foods market Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $30 from $35 * Wisdomtree Investments : Susquehanna raises target price to $18 from $17; neutral * WPX Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $9 from $10 * Zillow Group Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $25 from $75 (Compiled by Abdul Nishad in Bengaluru)