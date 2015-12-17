FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Adtran, Pandora Media, Blue Bird
December 17, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Adtran, Pandora Media, Blue Bird

Reuters Staff

16 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Hilltop Holdings, Ignyta and Pandora Media, on
Thursday. 
    
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
    * Apple : RBC cuts target price to $140 from $150; rating outperform
    * Geron Corp : Janney starts with buy
    * Blue Bird Corp : Stifel starts with buy; target price $14  
    * Pandora Media Inc : Albert Fried & Company raises to overweight from underweight
    * Adtran : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
    
        
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. See bottom of the table for sector changes.
    
    * 8X8 : Northland Capital raises price target to $13 from $12 
    * Abbvie Inc :Credit Suisse cuts target price to $69 from $75  
    * Abraxas Petroleum Corp : Imperial Capital cuts target to $1 from $1.75; in-line  
    * Acuity Brands Inc : Cowen and Company raises target to $275 from $200; outperform  
    * Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $35 from $37; outperform
     
    * Adtran : JP Morgan names top picks 2016
    * Adtran : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral; raises target to $22.50
    * Agco Corp : Deutsche Bank raises to hold from sell; target price to $46  
    * Alder Biopharmaceuticals : Credit Suisse cuts target to $46 from $50; outperform 
    * Alkermes Plc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $85 from $77; outperform 
    * American Homes 4 Rent : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight 
    * Amicus Therapeutics Inc : Janney resumes coverage with neutral; fair value $11  
    * Apple : RBC cuts target price to $140 from $150; rating outperform
    * Armada Hoffler Properties Inc : Raymond James raises target to $11.5; outperform 
    * Array Biopharma Inc : Leerink cuts price target to $6 from $9 
    * Axsome Therapeutics Inc : Brean Capital starts with buy; target price $29  
    * Bancolombia : HSBC raises to buy from hold 
    * Blue Bird Corp : Stifel starts with buy; target price $14  
    * Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :Credit Suisse raises target price to $81 from $76 
    * Bristol-Myers Squibb Co : Cowen and Company raises target to $100; outperform  
    * Bristol-Myers Squibb Co : Credit Suisse removes from the U.S. focus list 
    * Caci International Inc : BB&T Capital raises to buy from hold  
    * Canadian Solar : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $35 from $29; rating buy
    * Caterpillar Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy; target price to $60 
    * Ceb Inc :Barclays cuts to underweight from equalweight; cuts target price to $68  
    * Cepheid : Needham raises to buy from hold  
    * Cerus Corp : Wedbush cuts to neutral from outperform 
    * Chatham Lodging Trust : Stifel cuts target price to $26 from $31; rating buy 
    * Chesapeake Energy : Capital One Securities ups target to $10 from $9; underweight 
    * Chevron : Cowen and Company raises target price to $122 from $95; rating outperform
    * Ciena : JP Morgan names top picks 2016
    * Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc : UBS cuts price target to $52 from $56; rating neutral  
    * Columbia Sportswear : 2016's top three stocks 
    * Commscope : JP Morgan names top picks 2016 
    * Commscope : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral ; raises target to $30  
    * Concha : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold; cuts target price to $39 
    * Constellation Brands Inc :Barclays reinstates with overweight; $155 price target  
    * Corcept Therapeutics Inc : Janney starts with buy; fair value $8  
    * Corning Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $18 from 20.00  
    * Corning Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight  
    * Cummins Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $87 from $102
    * Customers Bancorp Inc : KBW raises price target to $31 from $28; market perform  
    * D&B : Barclays cuts target price to $110 from $115  
    * Danaher : Barclays raises price target to $97 from $94; rating overweight  
    * Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc : BMO starts with outperform; target price $48 
    * Diamondrock Hospitality Co : Stifel cuts to hold from buy  
    * Dish Network Corp : Macquarie cuts price target to $70 from $72; rating neutral 
    * Douglas Emmett Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $33 from $31; outperform
    * Easterly Government Properties Inc : Raymond James ups target to $18.5; outperform 
  
    * Edwards Lifesciences Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $100 from $90; buy  
    * Eli Lilly and Co : Credit Suisse adds to U.S. focus list  
    * Factset Research Systems Inc : Barclays raises target price to $170 from $160 
    * Fair Isaac Corp : Barclays raises target price to $104 from $95 
    * FBR Names Ascena Retail : 2016's top three stocks 
    * Fedex Corp : Baird cuts price target to $172 from $182; rating outperform  
    * Fedex Corp : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $202 from $200; rating buy 
    * Finish Line Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $20 from $19  
    * Finish Line Inc : Citigroup raises to buy from neutral  
    * Galapagos NV : Bryan Garnier raises fair value to 64 euros from 52 euros; buy  
    * Gartner Inc :Barclays raises target price to $94 from $87
    * Gastar Exploration Inc : Topeka Capital raises target to $2.50 from $2.25; buy 
    * General Growth Properties : JP Morgan cuts target price to $29 from $31  
    * General Growth Properties : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
    * Geron Corp : Janney starts with buy; fair value $6.50  
    * GoPro Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $36 from $43; rating outperform 
    * Great Southern Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target to $46 from $45.5; market perform 
    * Hain Celestial Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $55 from $61; buy 
    * Hanesbrands : 2016's top three stocks 
    * Harris Corp : Jefferies starts with buy; price target $100.00  
    * Hcp Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target to $39 from $40; rating market perform  
    * Healthcare Realty Trust Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target to $22; underperform 
    * Healthcare Trust of America : Cowen and Company cuts target to $28; outperform 
    * Hersha Hospitality Trust : Stifel cuts to hold from buy  
    * Hilltop Holdings : Raymond James cuts to market perform
    * Honeywell International : Jefferies raises target to $120 from $115; rating buy  
    * Honeywell International : Bernstein raises target to $119 from $118; outperform
    * Host Hotels & Resorts Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $20 from $25; rating buy
    * Ignyta : Leerink transitions coverage with outperform rating and $16 price target 
  
    * Ihs :Barclays cuts target price to $120 from $125
    * IMS Health Holdings Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $28 
    * IMS Health Holdings Inc : Barclays cuts to equalweight from overweight
    * Infinera : JP Morgan names top picks 2016
    * Jabil Circuit Inc : RBC raises target price to $26 from $25; rating sector perform
    * J&J : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $108 from $110   
    * Joy Global Inc : Susquehanna cuts target price to $13 from $20; rating neutral
    * Joy Global Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $14 from $16; rating equalweight  
    * Joy Global Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $13 from $23; market perform  
    * Joy Global Inc : William Blair cuts price target to $14 from $26; rating outperform
 
    * Joy Global Inc : Jefferies cuts price target to $13 from $20; rating hold 
    * Lakeland : Raymond James cuts to market perform
    * Lam Research Corp : Cowen and Company raises target to $90 from $85; outperform 
    * LaSalle Hotel Properties : Stifel cuts to hold from buy  
    * Lennox International Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $137 from $138; neutral  
    * Lennox International Inc : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform from outperform  
    * Lennox International Inc : Susquehanna raises target to $150 from $143; positive
    * Mack-Cali Realty Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $25 from $19  
    * Mack-Cali Realty Corp : JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight
    * Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc : RBC starts with outperform; target price $14  
    * Markit Ltd : Barclays raises target price to $32 from $30
    * Marks and Spencer Group Plc : Peel Hunt cuts target price to 400p from 450p
    * Medical Properties Trust Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target to $12; market perform
    * Merck : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $59 from $61
    * Micron Technology Inc : Morgan Stanley raises to overweight from equalweight  
    * Microvision Inc : Rodman & Renshaw starts with buy; target price $3.50 
    * MiMedx Group Inc : Northland Capital raises target to $11 from $10; outperform 
    * Moody's Corp :Barclays cuts target price to $110 from $115
    * Neurocrine Biosciences Inc :Cowen and Company raises price target to $65 from $55 
    * Newmont Mining Corp : HSBC raises target price to $21.8 from $20.2  
    * Nike Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $150 from $145; rating buy  
    * Nordstrom Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $63 from $66; rating buy  
    * Omega Healthcare Investors : Cowen and Company cuts target to $35; market perform
    * Oracle : FBR cuts price target to $41 from $44; rating market perform  
    * Oracle Corp : RBC cuts target price to $46 from $48; rating outperform  
    * O'Reilly Automotive Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $295 from $275  
    * O'Reilly Automotive Inc : Citigroup raises to buy from neutral  
    * OSI Systems Inc : Roth raises price target to $101; rating buy 
    * Pacific Continental : Raymond James cuts to market perform
    * Pandora Media Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $21 from $19  
    * Pandora Media Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $30 from $25; rating overweight 
    * Pandora Media Inc : MKM Partners raises fair value to $18 from $14; rating neutral  
    * Pandora Media Inc : Nomura raises target price to $17 from $16; rating neutral  
    * Pandora Media Inc : Albert Fried & Company raises to overweight from underweight
    * Pandora Media InC : Albert Fried & Company raises target price to $20 from $11
    * Pandora Media Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $18 from $17; outperform 
    * Pandora Media Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $24 from $23  
    * Pandora Media Inc : Sterne Agee CRT raises price target to $27; rating buy 
    * Patriot National Inc : Compass Point cuts price target to $17 from $20; rating buy  
    * Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Stifel cuts target price to $36 from $46; rating buy 
    * Physicians Realty Trust : Cowen and Company cuts target to $18.5; outperform
    * Pier 1 Imports Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $10 from $14; rating buy  
    * Pier 1 Imports Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $5 from $7; rating neutral
    * Pier 1 Imports Inc : Suntrust Robinson cuts target price to $7 from $8; neutral
    * Pier 1 Imports Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $5.75 from $7.5; rating hold
    * Pier 1 Imports Inc : Wedbush cuts price target to $4 from $8; rating neutral 
    * Pier 1 Imports Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $5 from $7  
    * Pier 1 Imports Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $12 from $15, strong buy 
    * PJT Partners Inc : Susquehanna raises price target to $29 from $23  
    * PJT Partners Inc : Susquehanna raises to positive from neutral  
    * Ps Business Parks Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
    * Public Storage : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight 
    * Qualcomm Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $55 from $57.5  
    * Qualcomm Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral  
    * Regency Centers Corp : Cowen and Company raises target to $66; market perform  
    * Relypsa Inc : H C Wainwright & Co starts with buy; target price $63 
    * Republic Services Inc : JP Morgan starts with overweight; target price $49  
    * ResMed Inc : Needham cuts to hold from buy  
    * Resource Capital Corp : FBR starts with an outperform rating; price target of $14  
    * Resource Capital Corp : FBR starts with outperform; price target $14.00  
    * Retail Opportunity Investments : Cowen and Company ups target to $21.5; outperform
    
    * Rubicon Project Inc : Jefferies starts with buy; price target $24.00  
    * Rush Enterprises Inc : BB&T cuts to hold  
    * Sabra Health Care REIT Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target to $22.5;market perform
    * Sierra : Raymond James cuts to market perform
    * Signature Bank : Raymond James cuts to outperform from strong buy
    * Silicon Laboratories Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $60 from $58; buy  
    * Spirit Realty Capital Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $11 from $12.5
    * Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust : JMP Securities reinstates with target $26  
    * Store Capital Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $24 from $23 
    * Sunrun Inc : Keybanc raises to overweight from sector weight  
    * Tallgrass Energy GP LP : Credit Suisse cuts target price by $6 to $29; outperform 
    * Tallgrass Energy Partners LP : Capital One cuts target price to $55; overweight  
    * Tallgrass Energy Partners LP : Credit Suisse cuts target by $5 to $63; outperform
    * Taubman Centers Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $86 from $82  
    * Taubman Centers Inc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
    * Teekay Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform; cuts target price to $16 
    * Teekay Corp : Seaport Global Securities cuts to neutral from buy
    * Teekay Lng Partners LP : RBC cuts target price to $23 from $29; sector perform  
    * Teekay Lng Partners LP : Seaport Global Securities cuts to neutral from accumulate 
    * Teekay Offshore Partners LP : RBC cuts target price to $11 from $20; sector perform
 
    * Teekay Offshore Partners :Seaport Global Securities cuts to neutral from accumulate
    * Terex Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy; target price to $20 from $25 
    * Textron Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $53 from $52; outperform 
    * Thomson Reuters : Barclays raises target price to $42 from $40
    * Tiffany & Co : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $92 from $93 
    * Transunion : Barclays raises target price to $28 from $26
    * UDR Inc : Baird cuts to neutral from outperform  
    * Universal Display Corp : Summit Research raises target price to $40 from $35; hold
    * Upland Software Inc : Roth starts with buy  
    * Upland Software Inc : Roth starts with target price $11.50
    * Valeant Pharmaceuticals : Mizuho Securities cuts to neutral from buy  
    * Valeant Pharmaceuticals : Mizuho Securities raises target price to $130 from $111  
          
    * Vanguard Natural Resources : Wunderlich Securities cuts to hold from buy  
    * Vanguard Natural Resources : Wunderlich Securities revises target to $4 from $12  
    * Versartis Inc : Credit Suisse cuts to underperform; target price to $12 
    * Verisk Analytics Inc : Barclays raises target price to $86 from $82
    * Waste Connections Inc : JP Morgan starts with Top Pick rating; target price $61 
    * Waste Management Inc : JP Morgan starts with neutral; target price $55 
    * Welltower Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $71 from $75; market perform
    * Welltower Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
    * Westrock Co : Jefferies cuts price target to $68 from $74; rating buy 
    * Yadkin Financial : Raymond James cuts to outperform from strong buy
  

 (Compiled by Fareha Khan in Bengaluru)

