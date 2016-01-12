FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Apple, Intel, Coca-Cola, Macerich
#Funds News
January 12, 2016 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Apple, Intel, Coca-Cola, Macerich

Reuters Staff

23 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Interactive Brokers Group and UDR Inc, on Tuesday. 
    
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
    * Apple : BofA Merrill raises to buy from neutral 
    * Intel Corp : Mizuho Securities raises to buy; raises target price to $37  
    * Coca-Cola Co : Stifel raises to buy from hold 
    * Interactive Brokers Group Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral
    * UDR Inc : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform  
        
    
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
    
    * AK Steel : Barclays cuts target price to $2 from $3; rating equal weight  
    * Alcoa Inc : Sterne Agee CRT cuts price target to $10 from $11  
    * Alcoa Inc : UBS cuts target price to $11 from $12; rating buy  
    * Alon USA Energy Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $16 from $21; underweight  
    * Alon USA Partners LP : Barclays cuts target price to $17 from $22  
    * AmerisourceBergen Corp : Baird cuts target price to $108 from $113; rating neutral 
    * Anadarko Petroleum Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $56  
    * Antero Resources Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $18
    * Aaon Inc : DA Davidson cuts price target to $21 from $22; rating neutral
    * Advanced Micro Devices : Canaccord Genuity ups price target to $2.40 from $2; hold
    * AMC Networks Inc : Moffett Nathanson cuts target price to $78
    * Antero Resources Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $22 from $25  
    * Apache Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $31
    * Apogee Enterprises Inc : DA Davidson cuts price target to $58 from $63; rating buy
    * Apollo Global : Jefferies cuts price target to $18; rating buy  
    * Apple : SocGen cuts target price to $130 from $140; rating buy  
    * Apple : BofA Merrill raises to buy from neutral rating  
    * Asbury Automotive Group Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts to hold from buy  
    * Asbury Automotive Group Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $60 from $88  
    * Ascena Retail Group Inc : Cowen and Co cuts price target to $13 from $14.00  
    * Ascena Retail Group Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $10 from $11; sell
    * Avalonbay Communities : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform  
    * Avalonbay Communities : Cowen and Company raises target price to $192 from $189  
    * Baker Hughes Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $61  
    * Barrick Gold Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $9; rating hold
    * Basic Energy Services Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $2
    * Blackstone Group LP : Jefferies cuts price target to $35; rating buy
    * C&J Energy Services Ltd : Jefferies cuts target price to $8
    * CA : Barclays raises to overweight from equalweight  
    * Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $18
    * Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : Cowen and Company raises to outperform from market perform  
    * Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $22 from $31  
    * Calpine Corp : Macquarie cuts target price to $22 from $25
    * Cameron International Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $61
    * Campbell Soup Co : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $50 from $47; rating sell
    * Canadian National Railway Co : Susquehanna cuts target price to $57 from $63 
    * Canadian National Railway Co : Stifel cuts target price to $66 from $68  CNR.TO 
    * Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : Susquehanna cuts target price to $128 from $159
    * Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : Stifel cuts target price to $159 from $164
    * Cardinal Health Inc : Baird cuts target price to $107 from $110; rating outperform 
    * Carlyle Group LP : Jefferies cuts price target to $14.50; rating hold
    * Carmax Inc : Oppenheimer raises to outperform rating  
    * Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $32
    * CBS : Moffett Nathanson cuts target price to $49
    * CenturyLink Inc : DA Davidson raises target price by $4 to $26; rating neutral     
    * CF Industries Holdings Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $47 from $62  
    * Charles Schwab Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $37 from $38  
    * Chesapeake Energy : Jefferies cuts target price to $2
    * Chevron : Barclays cuts target price to $89 from $96  
    * Chevron : Jefferies cuts price target to $110.00
    * Cimarex Energy Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $72
    * Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings : Wedbush cuts target price to $7 from $8; neutral  
    * Clearwater Paper : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform; target price to $47 
    * Cloud Peak Energy : Barclays cuts to underweight; cuts target price to $2  
    * CNX Coal Resources LP : Jefferies cuts target price to $9; rating hold
    * Cobalt International : Jefferies cuts target price to $5
    * Coca-Cola Co : Stifel raises to buy from hold  
    * Coeur Mining Inc : Roth Capital cuts target price to $6 from $6.75; rating buy  
    * Comerica Inc : BofA Merrill cuts to underperform from buy  
    * Comerica Inc : BofA Merrill cuts target price to $39 from $54  
    * Concho Resources Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold; cuts target price to $88  
    * ConocoPhillips : Barclays cuts target price to $50 from $65  
    * ConocoPhillips : Jefferies cuts price target to $45.00
    * Consol Energy Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $11
    * Continental Resources Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $18
    * CSX Corp : Susquehanna cuts target price to $30 from $34
    * CSX Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $33 from $35
    * Darling Ingredients Inc : BB&T raises price target to $18; rating buy  
    * DDR Corp : Jefferies cuts to hold; cuts target price to $15  
    * DHT Holdings Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
    * DHT Holdings Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $9 from $11
    * Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : UBS cuts target price to $20 from $23  
    * Digital Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies raises to buy; raises target price to $88 
    * Discovery Communications Inc : Moffett Nathanson cuts target price to $28
    * Dominion Diamond : Barclays cuts price target to $10 from $14; rating equal weight
    * Dover Corp : Goldman Sachs raises to neutral from sell
    * Dover Corp : Goldman Sachs removes from Americas sell list
    * Dynegy : Macquarie cuts target price to $33 from $38  
    * Eagle Materials Inc : DA Davidson cuts price target to $70 from $76; rating buy
    * E*Trade Financial Corp : Goldman Sachs removes from Americas Conviction list; buy 
    * E*Trade Financial Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $34 from $35  
    * Eldorado Gold : Credit Suisse cuts price target to $3.25 from $3.75; rating neutral
    * Eldorado Gold : BMO cuts price target to $5 from $6; rating market perform
    * Eldorado Gold : Raymond James cuts target price to $4.75 from $5.25
    * Encana Corporation : Jefferies cuts target price to $8
    * Encore Wire Corp : DA Davidson cuts price target to $40 from $43; rating neutral
    * Ensco Plc : UBS cuts target price to $13 from $16
    * Entergy : BofA Merrill raises to buy from underperform; raises target price to $72 
    * EOG Resources Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $61
    * EP Energy Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $2.50
    * EQT Corp : Jefferies cuts to hold; cuts target price to $57
    * EQT Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $60 from $70
    * Equity Residential : Jefferies raises to buy; raises target price to $92
    * Essex Property Trust Inc : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform
 
    * Essex Property Trust Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $248 from $245 
    * Euronav : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
    * Euronav : JP Morgan cuts target price to $16 from $18
    * Evercore Partners Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $64 from $61
    * Evercore Partners Inc : Goldman Sachs raises to buy (CL) from neutral  
    * Exxonmobil : Barclays cuts target price to $80 from $85  
    * F5 Networks Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy  
    * F5 Networks Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $100 from $140  
    * Flowserve Corp : DA Davidson cuts price target to $42 from $50; rating neutral
    * FMC Technologies Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $29
    * Fortress Investment Group : Jefferies cuts price target to $5.50; rating hold
    * Forum Energy Technologies Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $12
    * Franklin Resources : Morgan Stanley cuts target price by $1 to $41; equal-weight  
    * Franklin Resources : Bernstein cuts target price to $38 from $40; market-perform  
    * Frank's International NV : Jefferies cuts target price to $15
    * Freeport-McMoran : HSBC cuts price target to $13.5 from $17.5
    * Freeport-McMoran : Jefferies cuts to hold; cuts target price to $5  
    * General Cable Corp : DA Davidson cuts price target to $12 from $14; rating neutral
    * Global Payments : Cowen And Co cuts price target to $71 from $78; rating outperform
    * GNC Holdings Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $40 from $47; rating buy
    * Greenhill & Co Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $35 from $36  
    * Gulfport Energy Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $34
    * Hain Celestial Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $47 from $55;buy
 
    * Hain Celestial Group Inc : Oppenheimer cuts price target to $38 from $54; perform 
    * Hain Celestial Group Inc : BB&T cuts target price to $54 from $62; rating buy  
    * Hain Celestial Group Inc : Suntrust Robinson cuts price target to $55 from $65;buy
    * Hain Celestial Group Inc : Wedbush cuts price target to $51 from $58; outperform  
    * Halliburton Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $42
    * HCP Inc : Jefferies cuts to underperform; cuts target price to $30
    * Heartware International : Sterne Agee CRT cuts target price to $55 from $60; buy  
    
    * Helmerich and Payne Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $41
    * Hershey Co : Nomura raises price target to $86 from $82; rating reduce  
    * Hess Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $49 from $65  
    * Hollyfrontier Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $58 from $66  
    * Hortonworks Inc : DA Davidson cuts price target to $19 from $23; rating neutral
    * Houlihan Lokey Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $27 from $26
    * Hubbell Inc : DA Davidson cuts price target to $95 from $100; rating neutral
    * IBM : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $146 from $155; rating neutral 
    * Intel Corp : JP Morgan resumes coverage with overweight rating; $40 price target  
    * Intel Corp : Mizuho Securities raises to buy; raises target price to $37  
    * Interactive Brokers Group Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral  
    * Interactive Brokers Group Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $40 from $46  
    * Interactive Intelligence Group : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $41; rating buy
 
    * JG Wentworth Co : KBW cuts price target to $1.50 from $4.50; rating market perform 
    * Kansas City Southern : Susquehanna cuts target price to $79 from $98
    * Kellogg Co : Nomura raises price target to $80 from $72; rating buy  
    * Kilroy Realty Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $66; market perform
    * Kinross Gold Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $1.50; rating underperform
    * KKR & Co LP : Jefferies cuts price target to $19; rating buy
    * Knight Transportation Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $30 from $35
    * Kosmos Energy Ltd : Jefferies cuts target price to $6
    * Lazard Ltd : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $48 from $56
    * Lazard Ltd : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy
    * Lazard Ltd : Goldman Sachs removes from America's Conviction list
    * Lennox International Inc : William Blair starts with outperform  
    * Liberty Property Trust : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform
    * Liberty Property Trust : Cowen and Company cuts cuts price target to $33 from $36
    * Lithia Motors Inc : Craig-Hallum cuts target price to $110 from $135; rating buy  
    * LPL Financial Holdings : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $46 from $47
    * LPL Financial Holdings : Susquehanna cuts target price to $31 from $32; negative  
    * Lululemon Athletica : DA Davidson raises price target to $62 from $53; neutral
    * Lululemon Athletica : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $43 from $40; sell
    * Lululemon Athletica : Credit Suisse raises price target to $60 from $59;outperform
 
    * Lululemon Athletica : Jefferies raises target price to $71 from $70; rating buy  
    * Lululemon Athletica : UBS raises target price to $60 from $50; rating neutral  
    * Lumentum Holdings : MKM Partners raises price target to $26 from $23; rating buy  
    * Macerich Co : BofA Merrill raises to buy from neutral; raises target price to $92  
    * Mack-Cali Realty Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $22;market perform
    * Marathon Oil Corp : Jefferies cuts price target to $16.00
    * Martin Marietta Materials InC : DA Davidson cuts price target to $145 from $164
    * Maxim Integrated Products : RBC cuts price target to $35 from $40; sector perform 
    * McKesson Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $191 from $214; rating buy
    * McKesson Corp : Baird cuts target price to $195 from $239; rating outperform
    * McKesson Corp : RBC cuts target price to $190 from $220  
    * McKesson Corp : UBS cuts target price to $235 from $260; rating buy  
    * MDU Resources Group InC : DA Davidson cuts price target to $19 from $20; neutral
    * Mead Johnson Nutrition Co : Nomura cuts to neutral from buy  
    * Mead Johnson Nutrition Co : Nomura cuts price target to $85 from $98  
    * Medical Properties Trust Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold; cuts target price to $12
    * Methanex Corp : CIBC cuts target price to $35 from $45
    * Moelis & Co : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $30 from $32
    * Mondelez : Nomura raises price target to $36 from $33; rating reduce  
    * Mosaic Co : Barclays cuts target price to $33 from $37  
    * Mueller Water Products Inc : DA Davidson cuts price target to $9 from $10; neutral
    * Murphy Oil Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $23 from $33  
    * Nabors Industries Ltd : Jefferies raises to hold  
    * Nasdaq : UBS resumes coverage with a buy rating; price target $67  
    * National Oilwell Varco Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $34
    * Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP : JP Morgan cuts price target to $10 from $16
    * NCI Building Systems Inc : DA Davidson cuts price target to $14 from $16; buy
    * Netflix Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $150 from $154; outperform  
    * Nevro Corp : Sterne Agee CRT raises target price to $85 from $80; rating buy   
    * Newfield Exploration Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $31
    * Newmont Mining Corp : Jefferies raises to buy; raises target price to $24
    * NGL Energy Partners : Stifel cuts to hold from buy  
    * Nimble Storage : Susquehanna cuts target price to $15  
    * Noble Corporation Plc : UBS cuts target price to $9 from $13
    * Norfolk Southern Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $84 from $93
    * Norfolk Southern Corp : Susquehanna cuts target price to $92 from $96
    * Northwest Pipe Co : DA Davidson cuts price target to $24 from $32; rating buy
    * NRG : Macquarie cuts target price to $30 from $35
    * Oasis Petroleum Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $6
    * Occidental Petroleum Corp : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy  
    * Occidental Petroleum Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $69 from $84  
    * Omega Healthcare Investors Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold; cuts target price to $37
    * Patterson-UTI Energy Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $14
    * PBF : Barclays raises target price to $44 from $38  
    * Peabody Energy Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $7 from $10  
    * Peabody Energy Corp : Jefferies cuts to underperform; cuts target price to $2 
    * Performance Sports Group Ltd : DA Davidson cuts price target to $13 from $16; buy
    * Petrobras : Credit Suisse starts with underperform; target price $2
    * Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. : Barclays cuts target price to $4 from $6.50
    * Philip Morris International : Morgan Stanley ups target to $95 from $91; overweight 
    * Pioneer Natural Resources Co : BMO raises to outperform  
    * Pioneer Natural Resources Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $138
    * Pioneer Natural Resources Co : Wunderlich cuts target price to $145 from $178; buy 
    * Piper Jaffray Companies : Susquehanna cuts target price to $34 from $37; neutral
    * Potash Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $21 from $23
    * Precision Drilling Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $2
    * Progress Software Corp : Benchmark cuts target price to $28; rating buy  
    * Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd : Imperial Capital cuts to in-line from outperform 
    * Prosperity Bancshares Inc : BofA Merrill cuts to underperform from neutral  
    * Prosperity Bancshares Inc : BofA Merrill cuts target price to $44 from $55  
    * Qiagen : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $28 from $31; rating buy
    * Qiagen : Jefferies cuts target price to $24 from $26; rating hold
    * Range Resources Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $38
    * Range Resources Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $31 from $57
    * Regency Centers Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $65; market perform 
    * Raymond James Financial : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $63 from $61
    * Raymond James Financial : Susquehanna cuts target price to $62 from $66; positive
    * Regions Financial Corp : Janney cuts value estimate to $10 from $12; rating buy  
    * Rent-A-Center Inc : BB&T cuts to hold from buy  
    * Reynolds American Inc : Morgan Stanley raises target to $47 from $45; equal weight
    * Rice Energy Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $16
    * Rice Energy Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $11 from $23
    * Ring Energy Inc : Euro Pacific Capital cuts target price to $12 from $15; buy  
    * Rio Tinto Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $32.50; rating buy
    * Ritchie Bros : RBC cuts target price to $28 from $32
    * Rouse Properties : BofA Merrill cuts to underperform from neutral
    * Rouse Properties : BofA Merrill cuts target price to $14.50  
    * Rowan Companies Plc : UBS cuts target price to $15 from $21
    * RSP Permian Inc : Jefferies raises to buy; cuts target price to $26
    * Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc : RBC cuts price target to $28 from $34; outperform  
    * Schlumberger : Jefferies cuts target price to $73
    * Scorpio Tankers Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $11 from $13
    * Seagate : Susquehanna cuts target price to $35
    * Senior Housing Properties Trust : Jefferies raises to buy rating
    * Shire : William Blair cuts target price to $210 from $248
    * Shire : RBC cuts target price to $240 from $248; rating sector perform
    * Simon Property : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $241; rating outperform  
    * Skullcandy Inc : DA Davidson cuts price target to $4.50 from $6; rating buy
    * Skullcandy Inc : Wunderlich cuts target price to $7 from $9; rating buy  
    * SL Green Realty Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $117; market perform
    * Sotheby's : Craig-Hallum cuts price target to $26; rating hold  
    * Southern Copper Corp : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight
    * Southern Copper Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $25 from $32  
    * Southwestern Energy Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $11
    * Southwestern Energy Co : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $11 from $25
    * Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings : Baird ups target price to $16 from $14; outperform
 
    * Steel Dynamics Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $22 from $24  
    * Stifel Financial Corp : Goldman Sachs raises to buy from sell  
    * Stifel Financial Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $52 from $51
    * Summit Materials : DA Davidson cuts price target to $26 from $32; rating buy
    * SunTrust Banks Inc : BofA Merrill raises to buy from neutral; target price to $46  
    * Superior Energy Services Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $14
    * Swift Transportation Co : Barclays cuts target price to $17 from $18  
    * Synergy Resources : Imperial Capital cuts price target to $8 from $14; outperform 
    * Talen Energy Corp : Macquarie cuts target price to $12 from $15
    * Taubman Centers Inc : Jefferies cuts to underperform rating
    * Taubman Centers Inc : Jefferies cuts price target to $65
    * TD Ameritrade Holding Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $38 from $39 
    * Teekay Tankers Ltd : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from overweight  
    * Teekay Tankers Ltd : JP Morgan cuts price target to $7 from $10  
    * Terreno Realty Corp : Cowen and Company raises target price to $25; outperform
    * Texas Instruments Inc : RBC cuts price target to $58 from $60; rating outperform  
    * Transmontaigne Partners LP : Stifel raises target price to $30; rating buy  
    * Transocean Ltd : UBS cuts target price to $11 from $13
    * Twenty-First Century Fox Inc : Moffett Nathanson cuts target price to $33
    * UDR Inc : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform  
    * UDR Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $37 from $35.50  
    * Ultra Clean Holdings Inc : Craig-Hallum raises to buy; raises price target to $7
    * Ultra Petroleum Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $2.50
    * Union Pacific Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $95 from $104
    * Union Pacific Corp : Susquehanna cuts target price to $102 from $104
    * United States Steel Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $9 from $14  
    * Vale : Barclays cuts price target to $2.50 from $3.30; rating underweight
    * Vale : Jefferies cuts target price to $2.75; rating hold
    * Valmont Industries Inc : DA Davidson cuts price target to $132 from $142; buy
    * VF Corp : Sterne Agee CRT raises to neutral from underperform  
    * Vitamin Shoppe Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $39 from $42; neutral
    * Vulcan Materials Co : DA Davidson cuts price target to $96 from $106; neutral
    * Walt Disney : Moffett Nathanson cuts target price to $113  
    * Weatherford International Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $9
    * Wells Fargo & Co : KBW raises to outperform from market perform  
    * Werner Enterprises Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $28 from $30  
    * Western Digital Corp : Susquehanna cuts target price to $85
    * Western Gas Partners LP : BofA Merrill cuts to neutral from buy  
    * Western Gas Partners LP : BofA Merrill cuts target price to $47 from $74  
    * Western Refining Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $51 from $56  
    * Wex Inc : KBW cuts price target to $107 from $114; rating outperform  
    * Xylem Inc : DA Davidson cuts price target to $35 from $38; rating neutral


 (Compiled by Fareha Khan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
