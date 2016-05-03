FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-International Paper, United Technologies, Republic Services
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 10:06 AM / a year ago

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-International Paper, United Technologies, Republic Services

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on
several U.S.-listed companies, including On Deck Capital and Ceva, on Tuesday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * International Paper Co       : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy  
     * Republic Services Inc        : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight  
     * SBA Communications Corp         : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight  
     * Bill Barrett Corp        : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy  
     * Edgewell Personal Care Co        : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy  
     * United Technologies Corp        : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform  
 
        
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
        

     * Activision Blizzard Inc         : MKM Partners raises target to $38 from $34; buy      
     * Alaska Air Group Inc        : Sterne Agee CRT cuts price target to $92 from $100
     * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals         : Jefferies cuts target to $119 from $122; rating buy  
     * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals         : JMP Securities cuts target to $127; market outperform  
     * Alnylam Pharmaceuticals         : Leerink cuts target to $107 from $120; outperform  
     * Amplify Snack Brands Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises target to 19 from $18; buy  
     * Anadarko Petroleum Corp        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $60 from $58; buy  
     * Anadarko Petroleum Corp        : Jefferies raises price target to $57 from $56; buy
     * Aon Plc        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $112 from $105; rating neutral  
     * Apartment Investment and Management       : JMP Securities raises target to $46 from $44 
     * Armour Residential REIT Inc        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $21  
     * Arthur J Gallagher & Co        : Goldman Sachs raises target to $49 from $43; neutral  
     * Autoliv Inc        : Barclays raises price target to $89 from $84; rating underweight  
     * AXT Inc         : B Riley raises price target to $4 from $3.90; rating buy
     * Barracuda Networks Inc         : Imperial Capital raises target to $16 from $12; in-line  
     * Beacon Roofing Supply Inc         : Baird raises target price to $55 from $50;outperform  
     * Beacon Roofing Supply Inc         : RBC raises target price to $54 from $50; outperform  
     * Bill Barrett Corp        : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy  
     * Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP        : RBC raises target to $18 from $17; outperform  
     * Bonanza Creek Energy Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $4.  
     * Bridge Bancorp Inc         : KBW cuts target price to $32 from $33   
     * Broadsoft Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target to $47 from $48; rating outperform  
     * Brocade Communications Systems         : Deutsche Bank cuts target to $8 from $8.5; hold  
     * Callon Petroleum Co        : JP Morgan raises target price to $14 from $12  
     * Cavium Inc         : Brean Capital starts with buy; target price $67  
     * CenterState Banks Inc         : KBW raises price target to $17.50 from $16
     * Central Valley Community Bancorp         : D.A. Davidson ups target to $13.50 from $13
     * Centurylink Inc        : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform rating  
     * Ceva Inc         : Barclays raises price target to $30 from $28; rating overweight
     * Chegg Inc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $9 from $8; rating overweight  
     * Chesapeake Energy Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $8  
     * Cimarex Energy Co        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $110 from $105  
     * CNO        : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $21 from $20  
     * Community Health Systems Inc        : Jefferies cuts target to $15 from $18; rating hold  
     * Concho Resources Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $132  
     * Consol Energy Inc        : Barclays raises price target to $12 from $11; equal weight
     * Continental Resources Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $44  
     * Covanta Holding Corp        : Barclays raises price target to $17 from $16  
     * Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc       : Barclays raises target to $14 from $13
     * Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc       : Deutsche Bank raises target to $17 from $14; hold  
     * Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc       : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $25 from $24  
     * Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc       : Iberia Capital raises price target to $26 from $20
     * Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc       : RBC raises target to $25 from $23; sector perform
     * Diamondback Energy Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $100 from $94  
     * Diebold Inc        : Imperial Capital cuts price target to $29 from $32; rating in-line  
     * Eastman Chemical Co        : Barclays raises target to $80 from $72; equal weight
     * Edgewell Personal Care Co        : Jefferies cuts price target to $87 from $95  
     * Edgewell Personal Care Co        : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy  
     * Edison International        : Jefferies raises target price to $72 from $66; hold  
     * Education Realty Trust Inc        : JMP Securities raises target price to $47 from $45  
     * Enbridge Energy Management Llc        : RBC raises target to $22 from $19;sector perform  
     * Energen Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $43  
     * EQT        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $82  
     * Equifax Inc        : RBC raises price target to $133 from $126; rating outperform
     * Eversource Energy       : Mizuho Securities raises price target to $59; rating neutral  
     * Extra Space Storage Inc        : Evercore ISI raises price target by $1 to $89; hold
     * Fabrinet       : B Riley raises price target to $42.25 from $32; rating buy
     * Fabrinet       : JP Morgan raises target price to $37 from $33; rating overweight  
     * Fabrinet       : Piper Jaffray raises price target to $44 from $36; rating overweight
     * Femsa        : Barclays raises price target to $110 from $109 
     * Ferrari         : Exane BNP Paribas raises target by 11 pct to $41; rating underperform 
     * First Financial Corp         : KBW raises target price to $36 from $34  
     * Genesee & Wyoming Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $70  
     * German American Bancorp Inc         : KBW raises target price to $34 from $33.5  
     * Gladstone Land         : Janney Capital ups fair value estimate to $11 from $10.50; buy  
     * Golden Star Resources        : CIBC raises target price to $0.45 from $0.40 
     * Gulfport Energy Corp         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $37 from $35  
     * Haemonetics Corp        : Jefferies cuts price target to $32 from $40; rating buy
     * Hartford Financial Services Group        : Goldman Sachs ups target to $50 from $48; buy  
     * Helmerich and Payne       : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $58 from $60.50  
     * Helmerich and Payne       : Cowen and Company ups target to $58 from $54; market perform 
     * Horizon Pharma Plc         : Mizuho cuts target price to $25 from $34; rating buy  
     * INC Research Holdings Inc         : Baird cuts target price to $51 from $55  
     * INC Research Holdings Inc         : Baird cuts to neutral rating  
     * Interactive Intelligence Group         : RBC raises target to $40 from $35;outperform  
     * International Paper Co       : Jefferies cuts price target to $47 from $51  
     * International Paper Co       : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy  
     * Intrexon Corp        : JMP Securities starts with market outperform and $42 target  
     * K2M Group Holdings Inc         : Barclays cuts target to $20 from $26; rating overweight  
     * K2M Group Holdings Inc         : JMP Securities cuts target price to $22 from $25  
     * Laredo Petroleum Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $12 from $9  
     * Lemaitre Vascular Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $18 from $16
     * Lemaitre Vascular Inc         : Roth Capital raises target to $18.50 from $18; buy  
     * Lions Gate Entertainment Corp        : Macquarie cuts price target to $25 from $31
     * Matador Resources Co         : JP Morgan raises target price to $25 from $22  
     * Mercury General Corp        : Compass Point raises target to $55 from $50; neutral  
     * Midcoast Energy Partners LP        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $6 from $5  
     * Midcoast Energy Partners LP        : Credit Suisse raises to neutral from underperform  
     * Monolithic Power Systems Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target to $75 from $70; buy  
     * Monolithic Power Systems Inc         : Oppenheimer raises price target to $80 from $70
     * Newfield Exploration Co        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $43  
     * On Deck Capital Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to $6 from $12
     * On Deck Capital Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold rating
     * On Deck Capital Inc         : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $7 from $10; hold  
     * On Deck Capital Inc         : FBR cuts target price to $6.50 from $11  
     * On Deck Capital Inc         : FBR cuts to market perform from outperform  
     * Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Mizuho Securities cuts target price to $64 from $79  
     * Parsley Energy Inc       : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $28 from $26  
     * PDC Energy Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $70  
     * Phillips 66 Partners LP         : Wells Fargo cuts to market perform from outperform  
     * Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc        : D.A. Davidson raises target to $22 from $20
     * Pioneer Energy Services Corp        : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $3 from $2.10  
     * Principal Financial Group Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $40 from $37  
     * Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd        : Barclays raises target to $34 from $27  
     * QEP        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $22  
     * Qualys Inc         : Baird cuts to neutral from outperform  
     * Qualys Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $27 from $25; rating neutral
     * Qualys Inc         : JP Morgan cuts price target to $28 from $32  
     * Range Resources Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $45 from $35  
     * Republic Services Inc        : Barclays raises price target to $52 from $45  
     * Republic Services Inc        : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight  
     * Rice Energy Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $19 from $18  
     * Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd        : Nomura raises target to $101 from $96; buy  
     * RSP Permian Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $36  
     * Rudolph Technologies Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises price target to $19 from $18
     * SBA Communications Corp         : JP Morgan cuts price target to $115 from $120  
     * SBA Communications Corp         : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight  
     * SM Energy Co       : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $31  
     * St. Jude Medical        :Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform;ups target to $81  
     * Superior Energy Services        : Citigroup raises price target to $20 from $14  
     * Superior Energy Services        : Citigroup raises to buy from neutral  
     * Superior Energy Services        : Seaport Global raises price target to $19 from $16
     * Superior Energy Services        : Cowen and Company raises target to $20; outperform  
     * Sysco Corp        : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $43 from $39; rating sell  
     * Sysco Corp        : JP Morgan raises target price to $51 from $44; rating neutral  
     * T2 Biosystems Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $9 from $8  
     * Tal International Group Inc        : KBW raises target price to $17 from $12  
     * Telefonica Brasil        : RBC raises target price to $15 from $13   
     * Texas Roadhouse Inc         : Barclays raises target to $50 from $47; rating overweight  
     * Texas Roadhouse Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $45; rating hold  
     * Texas Roadhouse Inc         : Jefferies raises price target to $39 from $36; rating hold
     * Texas Roadhouse Inc         : JP Morgan raises target to $42 from $39; rating neutral  
     * Texas Roadhouse Inc         : RBC raises target to $44 from $42; rating sector perform  
     * TFS Financial Corp         : KBW raises target price to $18 from $17  
     * Trinet Group Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $20 from $17; rating buy  
     * United Technologies Corp        : RBC cuts target price to $108 from $109  
     * United Technologies Corp        : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform  
     * Unum        : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $33 from $30  
     * US Ecology Inc         : Imperial Capital cuts to in-line from outperform  
     * US Ecology Inc         : Imperial Capital raises price target to $48.50 from $44  
     * Validus Holdings Ltd       : Goldman Sachs raises target to $45 from $44; rating neutral  
     * Varian Medical Systems Inc        : RBC raises target to $85 from $84; sector perform  
     * Visteon Corp       : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight  
     * Visteon Corp       : Barclays raises price target to $85 from $83  
     * W. R. Berkley Corp        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $62 from $59; buy  
     * Waste Connections Inc        : Barclays raises price target to $74 from $60  
     * Waste Management Inc       : Barclays raises price target to $66 from $60  
     * Whiting Petroleum Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $13 from $10  
     * WPX Energy Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $11 from $8  
     * XL Group Plc       : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $36 from $39; rating neutral  
 

 (Compiled by Abdul Nishad C.K. in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
