FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Urban Outfitters, Alliance Data Systems, Iberiabank
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Urban Outfitters, Alliance Data Systems, Iberiabank

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Brixmor Property, Urban Outfitters and Stantec, on
Wednesday. 
    
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * Brixmor Property Group Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold  
     * Iberiabank Corp         : KBW raises to outperform from market perform  
     * Alliance Data Systems Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts to underperform from neutral  
     * Urban Outfitters         : Evercore ISI ups to buy; Deutsche Bank, others raise target 
     * China Lodging Group Ltd         : Morgan Stanley cuts to equal weight from overweight  
   
            
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.

      
     * Advance Auto Parts        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $175 from $180  
     * Advance Auto Parts        : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $190 from $175; buy  
     * Alexandria Real Estate Equities        : Baird raises target to $110 from $104; neutral  
     * Alliance Data Systems Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $190 from $233  
     * Alliance Data Systems Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts to underperform from neutral  
     * Arch Capital Group Ltd         : KBW raises target price to $86 from $78  
     * Atlantica Yield Plc        : RBC cuts target price to $24 from $25; rating outperform  
     * Brixmor Property Group Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $30 from $27  
     * Brixmor Property Group Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold  
     * Buffalo Wild Wings Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $155 from $145  
     * Carrizo Oil & Gas         : Imperial Capital raises target to $45 from $39; outperform  
     * Cavium Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $50 from $48; rating hold  
     * Cavium Inc         : Raymond James raises target price to $63 from $60; strong buy  
     * Cepheid         : Jefferies raises target price to $34 from $28; rating hold  
     * China Lodging Group Ltd         : Brean raises target price to $48 from $44; rating buy  
     * China Lodging Group Ltd         : Morgan Stanley cuts to equal weight from overweight  
     * China Lodging Group Ltd         : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $40 from $36.20  
     * Cintas Corp         : Barclays raises target price to $130 from $110  
     * Cintas Corp         : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight  
     * Cintas Corp         : Nomura raises target price to $124 from $107; rating buy  
     * Cisco Systems Inc         : Jefferies raises price target to $35 from $30.75; rating buy  
     * Concho Resources        : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $120 from $104; hold  
     * Cousins Properties Inc        : Baird cuts to neutral from outperform  
     * Cree Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $22 from $24; rating hold  
     * Cree Inc         : UBS cuts to sell rating 
     * Dick's Sporting Goods        : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $70 from $64;buy  
     * Dick's Sporting Goods        : Brean raises target price to $64 from $60; rating buy  
     * Dick's Sporting Goods        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $67 from $53; buy  
     * Digital Realty Trust Inc        : Baird raises target price to $103 from $86; neutral  
     * Duke Energy Corp        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $82 from $84; neutral  
     * Energy Transfer Equity LP        : RBC raises target price to $20 from $19; outperform  
     * Engility        : Cowen and Company cuts to market perform from outperform  
     * EnLink Midstream LLC         : Barclays raises target price to $17 from $16; equal weight  
     * EnLink Midstream Partners LP         : Barclays ups target to $18 from $15; equal weight  
     * Equity One Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $31 from $29  
     * Exelon Corp        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $38 from $37; rating neutral  
     * Federal Realty Investment        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $153 from $142  
     * First of Long Island Corp         : KBW raises target price to $32.5 from $31  
     * General Growth Properties Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $37 from $35  
     * Genomic Health Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $27 from $25; rating hold  
     * Home Depot Inc       : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $145 from $143; rating buy  
     * Hub Group         : Cowen and Company starts with market perform rating; $43 price target  
     * Iberiabank Corp         : KBW raises target price to $72 from $67  
     * Iberiabank Corp         : KBW raises to outperform from market perform  
     * INC Research         : Jefferies cuts target price to $55 from $56; rating buy  
     * Kimco Realty Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $28 from $27  
     * Knot Offshore Partners         : Barclays raises target to $20 from $17; equal weight  
     * Mobile Telesystems        : JP Morgan cuts target price to $8.71 from $8.87  
     * NRG Energy Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $13 from $16; rating neutral  
     * Parkway Properties Inc        : Baird cuts target price to $18 from $19  
     * Parkway Properties Inc        : Baird cuts to neutral from outperform  
     * Parsley Energy       : Imperial Capital raises target price to $42 from $40; outperform  
     * Parsley Energy       : Nomura raises target price to $36 from $31; rating buy  
     * Plains All American Pipeline LP        : RBC raises target to $29 from $22; sector perform  
     * Prologis Inc        : Baird cuts to neutral rating  
     * Prologis Inc        : Baird raises target price to $54 from $52  
     * Regency Centers Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $77 from $69  
     * Simon Property Group Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $233 from $232  
     * SM Energy Co       : Barclays raises target price to $45 from $40; rating overweight  
     * Stantec Inc        : National Bank Financial raises target price to $35 from $31
     * Stantec Inc        : National Bank Financial raises to outperform from sector perform 
     * Urban Outfitters         : Cowen and Company ups target to $37 from $28; market perform  
     * Urban Outfitters         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $37 from $32; hold  
     * Urban Outfitters         : Jefferies raises target price to $40 from $38; rating buy  
     * Urban Outfitters         : Mizuho raises target price to $32 from $28; rating neutral  
     * Urban Outfitters         : Nomura raises target price to $33 from $30; rating neutral  
     * Urban Outfitters         : Baird raises target price to $38 from $33; rating outperform  
     * Urban Outfitters         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $37 from $32  
     * Urban Outfitters         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $45 from $33  
     * Urban Outfitters         : Evercore ISI raises to buy rating  
     * Urban Outfitters         : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $33 from $29; rating buy  
     * Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl        : Morgan Stanley raises target to $42 from $33  
     * Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl        : Morgan Stanley ups to overweight from equal weight  
     * Verisign Inc         : Baird cuts target price to $90 from $95; rating neutral  
     * Veritiv Corp         : Barclays raises target price to $38 from $32; rating underweight  
     * VimpelCom Ltd        : JP Morgan raises target price to $4 from $3.98; rating underweight 
     * Vipshop Holdings         : BofA Merrill raises target price to $22 from $13  
     * Vipshop Holdings         : BofA Merrill raises to buy from neutral  
     * Vipshop Holdings         : Brean Capital raises target price to $21 from $15; rating buy  
     * Vipshop Holdings         : Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy  
     * Vipshop Holdings         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $16.9 from $16.6  
     * Vipshop Holdings         : Goldman Sachs raises target to $18 from $14.3; rating buy  
     * Washington Real Estate Investment Trust        : Baird cuts to neutral rating  
     * Washington Real Estate Investment Trust        : Baird raises target to $35 from $32  
     * Western Digital Corp        : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $39 from $38; sell  
     * Western Digital Corp        : Jefferies cuts target price to $54 from $62; rating buy 
     * Workiva Inc       : Baird raises target price to $18 from $15; rating outperform  
 
 (Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.