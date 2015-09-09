FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Goldman Sachs, Yahoo, Terex
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 9, 2015 / 11:33 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Goldman Sachs, Yahoo, Terex

Reuters Staff

17 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Medidata Solutions, Keycorp and Yahoo, on Wednesday.
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
    * Goldman Sachs : BofA Merrill raises to buy from neutral
    * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Nomura, Brean, Stifel cuts rating on the stock
    * Terex Corp : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral
    * Yahoo Barclays, Nomura, Mizuho, others cut target price 
    * Ciena Corp : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform
                
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
        
    * ADMA Biologics Inc : Raymond James starts with strong buy rating; target price $15
    * Adobe Systems Inc : BofA Merrill raises target price to $95 from $90; rating buy
    * Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc : JMP Securities starts with market outperform rating
    * Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc : JMP Securities starts with price target of $39
    * Affiliated Managers Group Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $248 from $256
    * Aimco : Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight
    * Aimco : Barclays raises target price by $3 to $43
    * AIMCO : Janney raises to buy rating - Theflyonthewall.com
    * Akebia Therapeutics Inc : Brean Capital raises target price to $26 from $18; buy
    * Akorn Inc : JMP Securities starts with market perform rating
    * Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies starts with buy rating; price target $72
    * Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : Cantor cuts target price to $88 from $95; rating buy
    * Allegion Plc : Wells Fargo starts with outperform rating
    * Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc : JMP Securities starts with market outperform rating
    * Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc : JMP Securities starts with $173 price target
    * Analog Devices : Sterne Agee CRT starts with buy; target $67 - Theflyonthewall.com
    * AON Plc : Sandler O'Neill cuts price target to $100 from $104; rating hold
    * Apollo Global Management LLC : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $19 from $21
    * Arc Logistics : Global Hunter Securities cuts target to $19 from $21; accumulate
    * Arris Group Inc : UBS raises price target to $34 from $31
    * Arris Group Inc : UBS raises to buy from neutral
    * Arris Group Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $42 from $39; strong buy
    * Arthur J. Gallagher & Co : Sandler O'Neill cuts price target to $47 from $51; buy
    * Atara Biotherapeutics Inc : Canaccord Genuity starts with buy, $80 price target
    * Avago Technologies : Sterne Agee CRT starts with buy rating - Theflyonthewall.com
    * Baidu Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $170 from $206; rating hold
    * Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc : Jefferies starts with hold rating; price target $12
    * Biogen Inc : Jefferies starts with buy; target price $348
    * Blackstone Group LP : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $44 from $48
    * BNY Mellon : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold
    * BNY Mellon : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $47 from $48
    * Bonanza Creek Energy Inc : Macquarie cuts to neutral - Benzinga.com
    * Boston Properties Inc : Stifel raises to buy from hold
    * BreitBurn Energy Partners LP : UBS cuts to sell from neutral
    * Canadian Solar Inc : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating; target price $43
    * Capital One Financial : Janney cuts target price to $81 from $82; rating neutral
    * Carlyle Group LP : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $27 from $30
    * Casey's General Stores : RBC raises target price to $111 from $109; sector perform
    * CBOE Holdings : KBW raises price target to $67 from $65
    * CBOE Holdings Inc : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $63 from $60
    * Charles Schwab Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $39 from $43
    * Ciena Corp : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform
    * Ciena Corp : RBC raises price target to $28 from $26
    * Citigroup Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $69 from $74; rating outperform
    * Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc : Aegis Capital starts with buy; $26 target price
    * Concordia Healthcare : Mackie Research raises target price to $81 from $75; hold
    * Concordia Healthcare : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $100 from $95
    * Comerica Inc : BMO Capital starts with underperform rating; target price of $44
    * Continental Resources : Wunderlich cuts target price to $32 from $35; rating hold
    * Continental Resources : Raymond James cuts target price to $38 from $40; outperform
    * Cypress Semiconductor Corp : Sterne Agee CRT starts with buy; price target $15
    * Danaher Corp : Sterne Agee CRT starts with neutral rating; target price of $87
    * Danaher Corp : RBC cuts price target to $91 from $93; rating sector perform
    * Dave & Buster's : Jefferies raises price target to $45 from $41; rating buy
    * Dave & Buster's : Stifel raises target price to $45 from $42; rating buy
    * Dave & Buster's : Raymond James raises target price to $46 from $43; outperform
    * Diamondback Energy Inc : Euro Pacific Capital starts with buy; $90 target price
    * Dish Network Corp : Wunderlich cuts target price to $48 from $65; rating sell
    * Domino's Pizza Inc : Goldman Sachs raises to buy from neutral
    * Dover Corp : Bernstein raises target price to $75 from $73; rating outperform
    * E*TRADE Financial : Evercore ISI raises to buy from hold
    * E*TRADE Financial : Barclays raises target price to $35 from $32;rating overweight
    * E*TRADE Financial Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $32 from $34
    * Eaton Vance Corp : RBC cuts target price to $46 from $49; rating outperform
    * EMC Insurance : Sandler O'Neill raises to buy from hold
    * Emerson Electric : Sterne Agee CRT starts with neutral rating; target price of $44
    * Enbridge Energy : Global Hunter Securities cuts target to $34 from $40; accumulate
    * Enlink Midstream LLC : UBS raises to buy
    * Enphase Energy Inc : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating; $9 price target
    * Exfo Inc : Northland Capital starts with outperform; $4 target price
    * Exone Co : Imperial Capital starts with in-line rating; $8 price target
    * Faro Technologies : Sterne Agee CRT starts with neutral; target price of $39
    * Fifth Third Bancorp : BMO Capital starts with outperform rating; target price $23
    * Financial Engines Inc : Jefferies starts with buy rating; price target $41
    * Finisar Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform
    * Finisar Corp : RBC cuts price target to $17 from $21
    * First Solar Inc : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating, target price $61
    * Fitbit Inc : FBN Securities starts with outperform rating and $50 price target
    * Flex : UBS Analyst Steven Milunovich assumes coverage
    * Flex : UBS raises to buy from neutral; target price to $13 from $12
    * Flexion Therapeutics Inc : Needham cuts target price to $28 from $31; rating buy
    * Forward Pharma : Leerink cuts price target to $46 from $53; rating outperform
    * Forward Pharma A/S : Jefferies cuts price target to $42 from $43; rating buy
    * Franklin Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank raises to buy from hold
    * Franklin Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $46 from $48
    * Galena Biopharma : Raymond James starts with outperform rating; target price $3
    * General Finance : D. A. Davidson cuts price target to $6 from $8; rating buy
    * Genesco : Susquehanna cuts target price to $72 from $77; rating positive
    * Goldman Sachs : BofA Merrill raises to buy from neutral
    * Highwoods Properties Inc : SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raises to buy from neutral
    * Hoegh LNG Partners : Clarksons Platou Securities starts with buy; $27 target price
    * Horizon Pharma Plc : JMP Securities resumes coverage with market outperform rating
    * Horizon Pharma Plc : JMP Securities resumes coverage with price target of $39
    * Huntington Bancshares : BMO Capital starts with market perform; target price $12
    * ICE : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $272 from $257
    * IGI Laboratories Inc : JMP Securities starts with market perform rating
    * IMAX Corp : MKM Partners cuts price target to $40 from $50; rating buy
    * IMAX Corp : Stifel cuts target price to $40 from $45; rating buy
    * Immune Design : Jefferies assumes coverage with buy rating; price target $30
    * IMS Health : Barclays raises target price to $36 from $34; rating overweight
    * Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc : Maxim raises target price to $23 from $20; rating buy
    * Intelsat : Jefferies cuts target price to $10; rating hold
    * Intuit Inc : UBS cuts target price to $114 from $117; rating buy
    * Invesco Ltd : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $43 from $45
    * Jabil Circuit Inc : UBS assumes coverage with neutral; price target $21
    * Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc : Raymond James starts with market perform rating
    * Keycorp : BMO Capital starts with outperform rating; target price of $16
    * KKR & Co <LP KKR.N>: Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $20 from $24
    * Legacy Reserves LP : UBS cuts to sell from neutral
    * Lumentum Holdings Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform
    * Lumentum Holdings Inc : RBC cuts target price to $20 from $22
    * Luxoft : Monness Crespi Hardt starts with buy rating, $75 price target
    * Mannkind Corp : Piper Jaffray cuts to underweight from neutral
    * Mannkind Corp : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $1.50 from $4
    * MarketAxess Holdings Inc : KBW raises price target to $103 from $100
    * Maxim Integrated Products : Sterne Agee CRT starts with buy; target price of $40
    * Medidata Solutions : KeyBanc Capital starts with overweight; target price of $60
    * Meredith Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $52 from $55; rating hold
    * Methanex Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $52 from $68; outperform
    * Microsemi Corp : Sterne Agee CRT starts with buy rating-Streetinsider.com
    * MobileIron Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy
    * MobileIron Inc : Goldman Sachs removes from Americas buy list
    * Mobileiron Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $4.50 from $7
    * NAPCO : B. Riley raises price target to $5.75
    * NASDAQ OMX Group Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $60 from $58
    * New Relic : First Analysis starts with overweight rating; target price of $42
    * Northern Trust Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $75 from $83
    * NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc : FBR adds to FBR top picks list
    * Nuance Communications Inc : Leerink starts with outperform; target price $19
    * Oncothyreon Inc : Raymond James starts with outperform rating; target price $5
    * Pacific Sunwear of California : Mizuho Securities revises target to $0.5 from $1.5
    * Pacific Sunwear of California : Topeka Capital cuts to hold from buy
    * Pacific Sunwear of California : Topeka Capital cuts target to $1.65 from $4.50
    * Pepco Holdings Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $23 from $27.25; rating hold
    * Pepco Holdings Inc : KeyBanc raises to overweight rating
    * Pepco Holdings Inc : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $23 from $27.25
    * Pernix Therapeutics : JMP Securities resumes coverage with market outperform rating
    * Pernix Therapeutics : JMP Securities resumes coverage with price target of $9
    * Plains GP Holdings :Global Hunter Securities raises to accumulate 
    * Polaris Industries Inc : Longbow cuts to neutral
    * Primerica Inc : KBW assumes coverage with outperform; target price $53
    * Prologis Inc : Stifel raises to buy from hold
    * PTC Inc : Sterne Agee CRT starts with neutral rating; target price of $35
    * Quiksilver Inc : Roth Capital cuts to sell rating
    * Raptor Pharmaceutical : Oppenheimer cuts price target to $7 from $8; underperform
    * Rockwell Automation : Sterne Agee CRT starts with underperform; target price of $96
    * Rockwell Collins Inc : Sterne Agee CRT cuts price target by $4 to $96; rating buy
    * Ryder System Inc : KeyBanc cuts to sector weight rating
    * SanDisk Corp : Mizuho cuts target price to $60 from $74; rating neutral
    * SanDisk Corp : Sterne Agee CRT starts with neutral rating-Theflyonthewall.com
    * Sky Solar Holdings : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating; target price $13
    * SL Green Realty Corp : Stifel raises to buy from hold
    * Solarcity Corp : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating; target price of $66
    * Solaredge Technologies : Oppenheimer starts with perform rating; target price $26
    * Sprint Corp : Barclays raises target price to $5 from $4; rating equal weight
    * State Street Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $77 from $81
    * Stericycle Inc : Raymond James raises to outperform from market perform 
    * Strategic Hotels & Resorts Inc : Raymond James cuts to underperform from outperform
    * Sunedison : Oppenheimer starts with outperform 
    * Sunpower Corp : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating; target price of $31
    * SunTrust Banks Inc : CLSA raises to buy rating
    * Synopsys Inc : Benchmark starts with hold; $51 target price
    * T. Rowe Price Group Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $83 from $85
    * TD Ameritrade Holding Corp : Deutsche Bank cuts price target to $41 from $45
    * Terraform Power : Oppenheimer starts with perform rating
    * Terex Corp : JP Morgan cuts price target to $23 from $25
    * Terex Corp : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral
    * Tesla Motors Inc : Oppenheimer starts with outperform rating; target price $340
    * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Guggenheim cuts price target to $20 from $60; buy
    * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Brean Capital cuts to hold from buy
    * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Nomura cuts to neutral from buy
    * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Nomura cuts target price to $10 from $54
    * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Stifel cuts to hold from buy
    * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : JMP Securities cuts to market perform rating
    * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Cantor Fitzgerald cuts to hold
    * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Cantor Fitzgerald cuts price target to $11 from $50
    * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : SunTrust Robinson cuts to neutral from buy
    * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $12 from $54
    * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Wedbush cuts to neutral from outperform
    * Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals : Baird cuts to neutral; target price to $10 from $41
    * Textron : Cowen and Company cuts price target to $52 from $56; rating outperform
    * TG Therapeutics Inc : Raymond James starts with strong buy rating; target $20
    * Theravance Inc : Baird cuts target price to $14 from $18; rating neutral
    * Triumph Group Inc : UBS cuts target price to $46 from $58; rating sell
    * Verastem Inc : Raymond James starts with strong buy rating and $12 price target
    * VMware Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $90 from $92; rating outperform
    * Walgreens Boots Alliance : Cowen and Company ups to outperform from market perform
    * Walgreens Boots Alliance : Cowen and Company raises target price to $104 from $90
    * WCI Communities Inc : Sterne Agee CRT cuts to neutral rating - Theflyonthewall.com
    * Western Gas Partners : Global Hunter Securities cuts target to $70 from $77; buy
    * Yahoo : Macquarie cuts target price to $45 from $48; rating outperform
    * Yahoo : Barclays cuts target price to $35 from $45 ; rating equal weight
    * Yahoo : Mizuho Securities cuts target price to $43 from $48 ; rating buy
    * Yahoo : Nomura cuts target price to $40 from $48; rating buy
    * Yahoo : Pivotal Research cuts target price to $34 from $43; rating hold
    * Yahoo : JP Morgan cuts price target to $44 from $51; rating overweight
    * Yahoo : Cantor cuts target price to $45 from $56; rating buy
    * Yahoo : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $32 from $54; rating overweight
    * Yahoo : Susquehanna cuts target price to $43 from $49; rating positive
    * Yingli Green Energy : RBC cuts target price to $1 from $2; rating sector perform
    * Yingli Green Energy : Roth Capital cuts to sell
    * Yingli Green Energy : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $1 from $1.5; rating hold


 (Compiled by Fareha Khan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.