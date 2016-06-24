FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-T-Mobile, Weatherford International, Extra Space Storage
June 24, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-T-Mobile, Weatherford International, Extra Space Storage

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including CubeSmart, Sovran Self Storage and CACI
International, on Friday. 
    
    
    HIGHLIGHTS       
    
     * T-Mobile US Inc         : Nomura cuts to neutral from buy  
     * Weatherford International Plc        : Imperial Capital starts with an in-line rating 
     * Extra Space Storage        , Sovran Self Storage        :DA Davidson starts with neutral
 
    
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. See bottom of the table for sector changes. 

        
     * Accenture Plc        : Bernstein raises price target to $120 from $112  
     * Accenture Plc        : BMO raises price target to $118 from $113; rating market perform 
     * Accenture Plc        : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral rating
     * Accenture Plc        : RBC raises price target to $127 from $121; rating outperform  
     * Affiliated Managers Group Inc        : Deutsche Bank ups target price to $208 from $207  
     * Alarm.com Holdings Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises target to $24 from $22; neutral  
     * American Farmland Co         : Citigroup cuts price target to $7.5 from $8
     * American Software          : B. Riley raises price target to $12.50 from $12;buy rating
     * AmSurg Corp         : Mizuho raises target price to $95 from $90  
     * AT&T Inc      : Buckingham Research cuts to neutral rating - Benzinga.com  
     * Baker Hughes Inc        : Susquehanna raises price target to $55 from $54  
     * Bank of The Ozarks Inc         : KBW cuts price target to $46 from $48  
     * BlackBerry         : CIBC cuts price target to $7 from $7.25 
     * BlackBerry Ltd         : MKM Partners cuts target to $7.50 from $8.50; rating neutral 
     * BlackRock Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $385 from $383  
     * Brightcove Inc         : Northland Capital starts with outperform; target price $15  
     * Buffalo Wild Wings Inc         : Guggenheim raises to buy rating  
     * CACI International         : Citigroup cuts target price to $106; rating buy
     * CACI International Inc         : Maxim cuts price target to $109 from $115; rating buy 
     * CACI International         : RBC cuts price target to $97 from $103  
     * CBOE Holdings Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $63 from $62  
     * Celadon Group Inc        : Stifel cuts to hold - Thefly.com  
     * Cempra Inc         : Stifel cuts price target to $47 from $51  
     * Charles Schwab Corp         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $34 from $33  
     * Concordia Healthcare         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $45 from $55; buy
     * CubeSmart         : D.A. Davidson starts with neutral; target price $35
     * Cypress Semiconductor Corp       : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $10 from $9 
     * Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc       : Susquehanna raises price target to $26 from $25  
     * Dick's Sporting Goods Inc        : Stifel resumes with buy; target price $50  
     * Emerge Energy Services         : D.A. Davidson raises target to $7 from $5; underperform
     * Emerge Energy Services         : Seaport Global Securities raises to buy from neutral
     * Emerge Energy Services         : Wunderlich raises price target to $12 from $9; hold  
     * Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc         : Mizuho raises target price to $27 from $24  
     * Equinix Inc         : Raymond James raises price target to $440 from $380
     * Eversource Energy       : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $58 from $59  
     * Extra Space Storage        : D.A. Davidson starts with neutral; target price $95  
     * Federal Realty Investment Trust        : Stifel cuts to hold from buy 
     * General Mills        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $68 from $61 
     * General Mills        : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $60 from $56; equal-weight  
     * Halliburton Co        : UBS raises price target to $55 from $50; rating buy
     * HB Fuller Co        : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $50 from $47; rating hold  
     * Herman Miller Inc         : BB&T cuts to hold rating - Thefly.com
     * Hibbett Sports Inc         : Stifel resumes with hold  
     * Interface Inc         : Raymond James cuts to underperform from market perform 
     * Invesco Ltd        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $35 from $34  
     * Liberty Global Plc          : Pivotal Research cuts target price to $41 from $50; buy  
     * Mack-Cali Realty Corp        : Barclays raises target price by $2 to $26
     * Marathon Oil        : BMO raises price target to $20 from $15; rating market perform  
     * McCormick & Company        : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $110 from $105; buy  
     * Methode Electronics Inc        : Baird raises price target to $45 from $35  
     * Methode Electronics Inc        : Baird raises to outperform rating  
     * National Storage Affiliates        : D.A. Davidson starts with buy; target price $25 
     * Newfield Exploration        : Barclays raises price target to $35 from $28; overweight  
     * Nexpoint Residential         : Ladenburg Thalmann ups price target by $1 to $19.50; buy 
     * Northern Trust Corp         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $74 from $73  
     * Oracle         : Jefferies raises price target to $51 from $50; rating buy
     * Pacific Continental         : Sandler O'Neill cuts target price by $0.50 to $18.50; buy 
     * Pioneer Natural Resources        : Simmons assumes with overweight rating
     * Pioneer Natural Resources        : Simmons assumes with target price $201  
     * Progress Software Corp         : Wedbush raises target price to $24 from $22; neutral  
     * SciQuest Inc        : Raymond James cuts to market perform from outperform  
     * Sonic Corp         : Barclays cuts price target to $30 from $33  
     * Sonic Corp         : Guggenheim cuts price target to $38 from $40
     * Sonic Corp         : Jefferies cuts price target to $32 from $34; rating hold
     * SouthWest Airlines        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $54 from $60; outperform 
     * Southwest Airlines Co        : Cowen and Company cuts target to $49 from $51; outperform  
     * Sovran Self Storage Inc        : D.A. Davidson starts with neutral; target price $110  
     * Sovran Self Storage Inc        : Evercore ISI raises to buy  
     * Starz          : Macquarie raises target price to $35 from $30  
     * Synnex Corp        : Brean Capital raises target price to $108 from $97; rating buy  
     * Synnex Corp        : Citigroup raises price target to $103 from $87  
     * T-Mobile US Inc         : Nomura cuts price target to $44 from $46  
     * T-Mobile US Inc         : Nomura cuts to neutral from buy  
     * TransDigm        : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $300 from $280; rating buy
     * Trimble Navigation         : Wedbush raises target price to $29 from $27  
     * Unit Corp        : Seaport Global Securities resumes coverage with buy rating
     * Unit Corp        : Seaport Global Securities resumes coverage with $22 target price
     * Univar         : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight  
     * Weatherford International Plc        : Imperial Capital starts with an in-line rating 
     * Weatherford International Plc        : Imperial Capital starts with price target of $7 
     * WebMD Health Corp         : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $76 from $75; buy
     * Willbros Group Inc       : Morgan Stanley raises to equal weight rating - Benzinga.com  
     * Willis Towers Watson Plc         : Janney cuts to neutral rating - Benzinga.com  
 
      Indus Changes
     * Equity Strategy: Credit Suisse cuts S&P 500 .SPX year-end target to 2,000 from 2,150
 
 (Compiled by Fareha Khan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
