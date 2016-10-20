Oct 20 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Allergan, BJ's Restaurants and Lam Research, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * AMC Networks Inc : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight from overweight * Expedia Inc : Pacific Crest raises to overweight rating * Mid-America Apartment Communities : Jefferies raises to buy from hold * Ventas Inc : Jefferies raises to buy from hold Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Allergan Plc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $211 from $227 * AMC Networks Inc : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight from overweight * Amphenol Corp : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $64 from $61; equal-weight * BJ's Restaurants Inc : Guggenheim cuts target price to $44 from $50; rating buy * BJ's Restaurants Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $36 from $38; rating hold * BJ's Restaurants Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $33 from $45; neutral * Brandywine Realty Trust : D.A.Davidson cuts target to $16.50 from $18; neutral * Citrix Systems : Cowen and Company ups target price to $97 from $95; outperform * Community Trust Bancorp : KBW ups target price to $37 from $36; market perform * Cyberoptics Corp : Dougherty raises target price to $30 from $27; rating buy * Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $84 from $91 * Emcore Corp : Dougherty starts with buy rating; $7.50 price target * Expedia Inc : Pacific Crest raises to overweight rating * Fleetcor Technologies Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $200; rating buy * Genuine Parts Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $95 from $105; rating hold * Horizon Pharma Plc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $33 from $35 * Insys Therapeutics Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $26 from $28 * Kinder Morgan Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $26 from $25; buy * Lam Research : B. Riley raises target price to $120 from $106; rating buy * Lam Research : Cowen and Company ups target price to $100 from $95; outperform * Lam Research : D.A.Davidson raises target price to $125 from $120; rating buy * Lam Research : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $113 from $105; overweight * Lam Research : RBC raises target price to $110 from $105; rating outperform * LegacyTexas Financial : SunTrust Robinson ups target price to $36 from $35; buy * Mid-America Apartment Communities : Jefferies ups price target to $113 from $109 * Mid-America Apartment Communities : Jefferies raises to buy from hold * Pacific Premier Bancorp : D. A. Davidson cuts target price to $31 from $32; buy * Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $69 from $76 * Seagate Technology : Barclays raises target price to $42 from $40; equal weight * Senior Housing Properties Trust : Jefferies cuts price target to $23 from $25 * Senior Housing Properties Trust : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * Southwest Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $20 from $18; market perform * Tableau Software : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $70 from $86; overweight * Townsquare : Macquarie raises target price to $10 from $9 * Ventas Inc : Jefferies raises price target to $75 from $65 * Ventas Inc : Jefferies raises to buy from hold * WEX Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $127; rating buy (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)