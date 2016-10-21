U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Alkermes, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Latam Airlines

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Alkermes, Benchmark Electronics and Copa Holdings on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Chesapeake Energy Corp : Nomura raises to neutral from reduce * Latam Airlines : Santander raises to buy from hold * Proofpoint Inc : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $90 from $85; overweight Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Abraxas Petroleum : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $2.25 from $2; buy * Abraxas Petroleum Corp : Rodman & Renshaw starts with buy; target price $3 * Acceleron Pharma Inc : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $42 price target * Advanced Micro Devices : BMO raises target price to $6; rating market perform * Advanced Micro Devices : Citigroup raises target price to $3.50 from $2.50; sell * Advanced Micro Devices Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $7 from $6; neutral * Advanced Micro Devices Inc : UBS raises target price to $5 from $3; rating sell * Advaxis Inc : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $20 price target * Aercap Holdings NV : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $44 from $49 * Air Lease Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $33 from $36 * Air Lease Corp : RBC raises target price to $77 from $73; rating Top Pick * Aircastle Ltd : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $22 from $25 * Alkermes Plc : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $66 price target * Alkermes Plc : Citigroup raises target price to $62 from $53; rating neutral * Alkermes Plc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $70 from $52; outperform * Alkermes Plc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $48 from $35 * Alkermes Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $70 from $62; rating buy * Alkermes Plc : JP Morgan raises target price to $78 from $51 * Alkermes Plc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * Alkermes Plc : Leerink raises target price to $70 from $57; rating outperform * Alliance Data Systems : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $207 from $210 * Alliance Data Systems : SunTrust Robinson cuts target to $260 from $285; buy * Alliance Data Systems Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $163 from $161 * Alliant Energy Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $39 from $42; equal weight * Ameren Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $51 from $55; rating overweight * American Airlines : Imperial Capital raises target price to $43 from $40; in-line * American Airlines Group Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $35 from $36 * American Electric Power Company : Macquarie cuts target price to $70 from $72 * Apple Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $135 from $125; outperform * Ariad Pharmaceuticals : Barclays assumes with underweight rating; $9 target * Associated Banc-Corp : Barclays ups target price to $21 from $20; equal weight * Associated Banc-Corp : RBC raises target price to $20 from $19; sector perform * Asure Software Inc : Roth Capital starts with buy rating - Benzinga.com * Athenahealth Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $155 * Autozone Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $814 from $870 * Avnet Inc : Longbow raises to buy from neutral - Trader * Banc of California Inc : KBW cuts target price to $20 from $25 * Bancorpsouth Inc : RBC cuts target price to $25 from $26 * Bancorpsouth Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * Bank of New York Mellon Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $54 from $51 * Bank of New York Mellon Corp : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $48 from $46 * Bank of New York Mellon Corp : KBW raises target price to $50 from $48 * Bank of New York Mellon Corp : KBW raises to outperform from market perform * Bankunited Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $32 from $33; rating equal weight * Bankunited Inc : BMO cuts target price to $33; rating market perform * Bankunited Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $30 from $29; sell * Benchmark Electronics : Needham raises target price to $28 from $26; buy * Benchmark Electronics : RBC raises target price to $26 from $24; sector perform * Benchmark Electronics : RBC raises target price to $26 from $24; sector perform * Black Stone Minerals LP : Raymond James cuts target price to $20 from $21 * Boston Beer Company : Cowen and Company cuts target to $132 from $135;underperform * Boston Beer Company Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $153 from $155 * Boston Beer Company Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $140 from $151; hold * Boston Beer Company Inc : RBC cuts target price to $158 from $172; sector perform * Brandywine Realty Trust : Mizuho cuts target price to $16 from $17 * Brookline Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $14 from $13 * Brown & Brown Inc : Barclays raises target price to $34 from $33; underweight * Calpine Corp : Macquarie cuts target price to $16.50 from $18 * Capital Bank Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $33 from $31 * Carolina Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $27 from $25 * CBS Corp : Wunderlich starts with buy rating; $72 target price * Celestica Inc : CIBC raises target price to $14 from $13 * Century Communities Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $25 from $23 * Chesapeake Energy Corp : BofA Merrill raises target price to $10 from $6 * Chesapeake Energy Corp : BofA Merrill raises to neutral from underperform * Chesapeake Energy Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $9 from $6 * Chesapeake Energy Corp : Nomura raises target price to $7.50 from $4 * Chesapeake Energy Corp : Nomura raises to neutral from reduce * Chesapeake Energy Corp : UBS raises target price to $6 from $4.25; rating sell * Clearwater Paper Corp : D.A. Davidson cuts target price by $3 to $72; neutral * CMS Energy Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $44 from $48; rating equal weight * Cohen & Steers Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $41 from $42; neutral * Colgate-Palmolive Co : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $84 from $79 * Copa Holdings SA : Santander raises target price to $81 from $46 * Coty Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $28 from $32 * Covenant Transportation : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $22 from $24 * Crown Holdings Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $3.93 from $3.95 * Crown Holdings Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $63 from $64; rating buy * Danaher Corp : Barclays raises target price to $94 from $91; rating overweight * Danaher Corp : Bernstein raises target price to $93 from $92; rating outperform * Danaher Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $80 from $76; neutral * Danaher Corp : RBC raises target price to $86 from $85; rating sector perform * Danaher Corp : Stifel raises target price to $92 from $91 * Dominion Resources Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $80 from $84; overweight * DTE Energy Co : Barclays cuts target price to $101 from $108; rating overweight * Duke Energy Corp : Macquarie cuts target price to $82 from $87 * Dunkin' Brands Group : Barclays raises target price to $56 from $54; overweight * Dunkin' Brands Group Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $53 from $52 * Dunkin' Brands Group Inc : Wedbush Braises target price to $49 from $47 * E*Trade Financial Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $34 from $33; buy * E*Trade Financial Corp : JMP raises target price to $33 from $32 * E*Trade Financial Corp : Nomura raises target price to $33 from $32; rating buy * E*Trade Financial Corp : SunTrust Robinson ups target to $31 from $30; hold * East West Bancorp : D. A. Davidson raises target price to $42 from $38; neutral * East West Bancorp Inc : BMO raises target price to $45; rating outperform * East West Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $41 from $39 * Eastgroup Properties Inc : Cantor Fitzgerald raises to hold from sell * Edison International : Barclays cuts target price to $74 from $81; equal weight * Entergy Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $81 from $88; rating equal weight * F.N.B. Corp : FBR raises target price to $14 from $13; rating market perform * F.N.B. Corp : KBW raises target price to $14 from $13 * Farmers Capital Bank Corp : KBW raises target price to $34 from $30 * FCB Financial Holdings : KBW raises target price to $36 from $35; market perform * FCB Financial Holdings Inc : UBS raises target price to $42 from $40; rating buy * Fifth Third Bancorp : Barclays raises target price to $22 from $21; equal weight * Fifth Third Bancorp : Wedbush raises target price to $23 from $22 * First Connecticut Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $18.5 from $18 * FMC Technologies Inc : Barclays raises target price to $35 from $30; equal weight * FMC Technologies Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $31 from $30 * FMC Technologies Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $38 from $36; positive * Gastar Exploration : Imperial Capital ups target to $1.75 from $1.30; outperform * Gastar Exploration Inc : FBR cuts to market perform rating * Gastar Exploration Inc : FBR raises target price to $1.50 from $1.25 * Genesee & Wyoming Inc : Wolfe Research ups target price by $1 to $81; outperform * Godaddy Inc : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $50 from $40 * Gol : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $24 from $17 * Goldman Sachs Group Inc : RBC raises target price to $180 from $170 * Graco Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $71 from $72 * Great Plains Energy : Barclays cuts target price to $28 from $29; equal weight * Halozyme Therapeutics : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $16 target * Hanmi Financial Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $27 from $28 * Hawaiian Electric Industries : Barclays cuts target to $28 from $29; underweight * HCP Inc : UBS cuts target price to $37 from $38; rating neutral * Heartland Express Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $20 from $22 * Heartland Express Inc : Stephens cuts to equal-weight from overweight * Heartland Express Inc : UBS cuts target price to $15 from $16; rating sell * Heritage-Crystal Clean : Baird raises target price to $17 from $15; outperform * ICON Plc : Barclays raises target price to $75 from $70; rating equal weight * ICON Plc : Pacific Crest raises target price to $94 from $85; rating overweight * Independent Bank Corp : Compass Point raises target price to $50 from $49 * Infinera Corp : B. Riley cuts target price to $10 from $10.50 * Jakks Pacific Inc : B. Riley cuts target price to $8 from $10; rating neutral * Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $186 from $187 * Kimberly-Clark Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $151 from $154 * Kla-Tencor : Cowen and Company raises target price to $85 from $80; outperform * Kla-Tencor Corp : B.Riley raises target price to $91 from $86 * Kla-Tencor Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $75 from $70 * Kla-Tencor Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $90 from $84.50; overweight * Kla-Tencor Corp : Nomura raises target price to $75 from $67; rating neutral * Kla-Tencor Corp : Stifel raises target price to $71 from $66 * Lam Research Corp : Citigroup raises target price to $114 from $108 * Landstar System Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $68 from $63 * LaSalle Hotel Properties : Barclays cuts target to $23 from $25; underweight * LaSalle Hotel Properties : RBC cuts target price to $26 from $27; sector perform * Latam Airlines : Santander raises target price to $12 from $6.70 * Latam Airlines : Santander raises to buy from hold * Liberty Ventures : FBR raises target price by $3 to $45; rating outperform * Lululemon Athletica Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $61 from $76; hold * Mallinckrodt Plc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $75 from $83 * Marriott International Inc : MKM cuts target price to $72 from $74 * Marten Transport Ltd : Stifel raises target price to $21 from $19 * Maxim Integrated Products : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $45 from $42 * Maxim Integrated Products : Evercore ISI raises target price to $44 from $42;buy * Maxim Integrated Products : Goldman Sachs raises target to $39 from $38; neutral * Maxim Integrated Products : Jefferies raises target price to $45 from $42; buy * Maxim Integrated Products : JP Morgan raises target to $48 from $46; overweight * Maxim Integrated Products : Raymond James raises target price to $43 from $40 * Maxim Integrated Products : UBS raises target price to $42 from $40; neutral * Maxim Integrated Products Inc : B. Riley cuts target price to $38.50 from $40 * Mead Johnson Nutrition Co : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $85 from $88 * Memorial Production Partners : Raymond James cuts to underperform from market perform * MGM Resorts Intl : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $32 from $29; buy * Microsoft Corp : Barclays raises target price to $65 from $60; rating overweight * Microsoft Corp : BMO raises target price to $69; rating outperform * Microsoft Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $60 from $56; hold * Microsoft Corp : CLSA raises target price to $65 from $60 * Microsoft Corp : Cowen and Company raises target to $64 from $62; outperform * Microsoft Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $70 from $65 * Microsoft Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $60 from $57; neutral * Microsoft Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $43 from $40; underperform * Microsoft Corp : Nomura raises target price to $68 from $65; rating buy * Microsoft Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $69 from $65; strong buy * Microsoft Corp : RBC raises target price to $65 from $61; rating outperform * Microsoft Corp : Stifel raises target price to $66 from $60 * Microsoft Corp : UBS raises target price to $66 from $64; rating buy * Microsoft Corp : Wunderlich raises target price to $70 from $60 * Microsoft Corp : Wunderlich raises to buy from hold * Morgan Stanley : Citigroup raises target price to $33 from $32 * Navigator Holdings Ltd : Stifel cuts target price to $14 from $18 * New Jersey Resources Corp : Ladenburg Thalmann cuts target price to $34 from $37 * NiSource Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $23 from $26; rating equal weight * Northstar Asset Management Group : FBR raises target price to $15.50 from $15 * Northstar Realty Finance Corp : FBR raises target price to $16 from $12.75 * Northstar Realty Finance Corp :FBR raises to outperform from market perform * Northwestern Corp : Ladenburg Thalmann cuts target price to $59 from $62; neutral * Nu Skin Enterprises : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $70 from $57 * Nucor Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $46 from $52 * Old Line Bancshares : Raymond James raises target price to $22 from $20 * Packaging Corp of America : Citigroup raises target to $83 from $81; neutral * Packaging Corp of America : Jefferies cuts target price to $93 from $96; buy * PayPal : Cowen and Company raises target price to $40 from $39; market perform * PayPal Holdings : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $36 from $34; underweight * PayPal Holdings Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $46 from $47; overweight * PayPal Holdings Inc : Bernstein raises target price to $43 from $41 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $47 from $43 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $49 from $47 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $48 from $46 * PayPal Holdings Inc : RBC raises target price to $47 from $46; rating outperform * PayPal Holdings Inc : Stifel raises target price to $49 from $43 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Stifel raises to buy from hold - Trader * PayPal Holdings Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $47 from $45 * PayPal Holdings Inc : Wedbush raises price target to $54 from $50 * Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Raymond James cuts target price to $30 from $31.50 * Pg&E Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $65 from $71; rating overweight * Philip Morris International : Jefferies raises target price to $101 from $99; hold * Pinnacle West Capital : Barclays cuts target price to $75 from $81; equal weight * Pnm Resources Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $35 from $37; rating overweight * Pool Corp : Baird cuts target price to $103 from $105; rating neutral * Pool Corp : Wedbush cuts target price to $109 from $115 * Portland General Electric : Barclays cuts target to $38 from $41; underweight * PPG Industries Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $5.90 from $5.92; hold * PPG Industries Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $103 from $111 * PPG Industries Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy * PPG Industries Inc : Goldman Sachs removes from Americas buy list * PPG Industries Inc : RBC cuts target price to $105 from $106; rating outperform * PPL Corp : Macquarie cuts target price to $34 from $36 * Preferred Bank : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $40 from $38; rating buy * Preferred Bank : Raymond James raises target price to $39 from $36 * PrivateBancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $46 from $45 * Procter & Gamble Co : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $90 from $92 * Prologis Inc : Stifel raises target price to $57 from $55 * Proofpoint Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $96 from $82; rating buy * Proofpoint Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $82 from $80; neutral * Proofpoint Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $85 from $80 * Proofpoint Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $77 from $75 * Proofpoint Inc : Nomura raises target price to $90 from $84; rating buy * Proofpoint Inc : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $90 from $85; overweight * Proofpoint Inc : RBC raises target price to $85 from $80; rating outperform * Proofpoint Inc : Stifel raises target price to $90 from $85 * Proofpoint Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $87 from $83 * Pultegroup Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $20 from $23; rating neutral * Pultegroup Inc : RBC cuts target price to $23 from $26; rating outperform * Quest Diagnostics Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $88 from $86 * Quest Diagnostics Inc : UBS raises target price to $88 from $84; rating neutral * Red Robin Gourmet Burgers : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $45 from $47; hold * Red Robin Gourmet Burgers : Jefferies cuts target price to $45 from $55; hold * Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $70 from $72; hold * Reynolds American Inc : Berenberg raises to buy from hold * Rigel Pharmaceuticals : H.C. Wainwright cuts target price to $6 from $7; buy * Rigel Pharmaceuticals : Jefferies cuts target price to $5 from $9; buy * Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc : BMO cuts target price to $4; rating outperform * Rli Corp : KBW cuts target price to $59 from $63 * Rli Corp : RBC cuts target price to $61 from $65; rating sector perform * Sandy Spring Bancorp : KBW raises target price to $32 from $29; market perform * Scana Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $68 from $74; rating equal weight * Seattle Genetics : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $53 price target * Sei Investments Co : KBW raises target price to $50 from $47 * Sei Investments Co : Raymond James raises target price to $49 from $48 * Sei Investments Co : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $52 from $51; buy * Signature Bank : BMO cuts target price to $128 from $146 * Signature Bank : BMO cuts to market perform from outperform - Trader * Signature Bank : FBR cuts target price to $140 from $155; rating outperform * Signature Bank : Jefferies cuts target price to $147; rating buy * Signature Bank : KBW cuts target price to $131 from $142 * Skechers USA Inc : B. Riley cuts target price to $24 from $32 * Skechers USA Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $21 from $33 * Skechers USA Inc : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy * SL Green Realty Corp : BMO cuts target price to $130; rating outperform * SL Green Realty Corp : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $123 from $124; hold * Snap-On Inc : Baird raises target price to $190 from $182; rating outperform * Sonoco Products : Goldman Sachs raises target price by $1 to $53; rating neutral * Sonus Networks Inc : B. Riley cuts target price to $8.75 from $10.25 * Southern Co : Barclays cuts target price to $57 from $62; rating overweight * Spectranetics Corp : Needham raises target price to $32 from $27; rating buy * Steel Dynamics : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $31 from $33; outperform * Stonecastle Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $20.5 from $19.5 * Svb Financial Group : D.A.Davidson ups target price to $127 from $112; neutral * Svb Financial Group : Jefferies raises target price to $149; rating buy * Svb Financial Group : JMP raises target price to $135 from $130 * Svb Financial Group : KBW raises target price to $128 from $125 * Svb Financial Group : Raymond James raises target price to $143 from $130 * Svb Financial Group : Sandler O'Neill raises price target by $5 to $130 * Tenaris : UBS starts with sell rating; $23 price target * Texas Capital Bancshares : D.A.Davidson raises target price to $66 from $65; buy * Texas Capital Bancshares : KBW ups target price to $58 from $55; market perform * Texas Capital Bancshares : Raymond James raises target price to $63 from $58 * Texas Capital Bancshares : KBW raises target price to $58 from $55 * Texas Capital Bancshares : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $64 from $57; buy * Textainer Group Holdings : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $12 from $13 * Theravance Biopharma Inc : Leerink raises target price to $35 from $31 * Tobira Therapeutics : Leerink raises target price to $45 from $15; outperform * Travelers Companies : Barclays cuts target price to $106 from $109; equal weight * Travelers Companies Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $119 from $123; neutral * Travelers Companies Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $118 from $120 * Trevena Inc : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $15 price target * Tristate Capital Holdings Inc : KBW raises target price to $18 from $16 * Triton International Ltd : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $15 from $17 * Tupperware Brands Corp : B. Riley raises target price to $64 from $53; neutral * Ubiquiti Networks Inc : JMP raises to market perform from market underperform * Umpqua Holdings Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $17 from $16 * Union Bankshares Corp : KBW raises target price to $29 from $27 * Union Bankshares Corp : KBW raises target price to $29 from $27; market perform * Union Pacific Corp : BMO raises target price to $105; rating outperform * Union Pacific Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $105 from $111 * Union Pacific Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $105 from $110 * Union Pacific Corp : RBC cuts target price to $98 from $107 * Union Pacific Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * Union Pacific Corp : UBS cuts target price to $92 from $95; rating neutral * United Rentals Inc : Barclays raises target price to $96 from $94; overweight * United Rentals Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $82 from $79 * Valvoline Inc : JP Morgan starts with neutral rating - Benzinga.com * Valvoline Inc : Longbow Research starts with neutral rating - Benzinga.com * Verisign : Cowen and Company raises target price to $85 from $80; market perform * Verizon Communications : Cowen and Company cuts target to $50; market perform * Verizon Communications Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $55 from $58; neutral * Verizon Communications Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $49 from $52 * Verizon Communications Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $56 from $58 * Verizon Communications Inc : UBS cuts target price to $52 from $54; rating neutral * Viacom Inc : Wunderlich cuts target price to $56 from $65 * Wabco Holdings Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $115 from $120 * Wabco Holdings Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $110 from $114 * Wabco Holdings Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $105 from $106 * Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $87 from $85 * Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc : UBS raises target price to $95 from $94; buy * Waste Connections Inc : RBC raises target price to $90 from $86; outperform * Web.Com Group Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $21 from $23 * Wec Energy Group Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $62 from $68; equal weight * Werner Enterprises Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $23 from $24; neutral * Werner Enterprises Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $21 from $22 * Werner Enterprises Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $22 from $23 * Westamerica Bancorp : Sandler O'Neill cuts target price by $1 to $45 * William Lyon Homes : Citigroup raises target price to $22 from $20 * WNS (Holdings) Ltd : Citigroup cuts target price to $34 from $35; rating buy * Xcel Energy Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $44 from $48; rating overweight * Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc : Stifel starts with buy - Trader * Yahoo! Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * Yahoo! Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $48 from $43 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)