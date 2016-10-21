FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Alkermes, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Latam Airlines
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 21, 2016 / 9:00 AM / 10 months ago

U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Alkermes, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Latam Airlines

Reuters Staff

30 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Alkermes, Benchmark Electronics and  Copa Holdings
on Friday. 
        
    HIGHLIGHTS  
    
     * Chesapeake Energy Corp        : Nomura raises to neutral from reduce  
     * Latam Airlines        : Santander raises to buy from hold 
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $90 from $85; overweight  
            
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
    
     * Abraxas Petroleum         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $2.25 from $2; buy  
     * Abraxas Petroleum Corp         : Rodman & Renshaw starts with buy; target price $3  
     * Acceleron Pharma Inc         : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $42 price target  
     * Advanced Micro Devices        : BMO raises target price to $6; rating market perform  
     * Advanced Micro Devices        : Citigroup raises target price to $3.50 from $2.50; sell  
     * Advanced Micro Devices Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $7 from $6; neutral  
     * Advanced Micro Devices Inc        : UBS raises target price to $5 from $3; rating sell  
     * Advaxis Inc         : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $20 price target  
     * Aercap Holdings NV        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $44 from $49  
     * Air Lease Corp       : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $33 from $36  
     * Air Lease Corp       : RBC raises target price to $77 from $73; rating Top Pick  
     * Aircastle Ltd        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $22 from $25  
     * Alkermes Plc         : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $66 price target  
     * Alkermes Plc         : Citigroup raises target price to $62 from $53; rating neutral  
     * Alkermes Plc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $70 from $52; outperform  
     * Alkermes Plc         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $48 from $35  
     * Alkermes Plc         : Jefferies raises target price to $70 from $62; rating buy  
     * Alkermes Plc         : JP Morgan raises target price to $78 from $51  
     * Alkermes Plc         : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral  
     * Alkermes Plc         : Leerink raises target price to $70 from $57; rating outperform  
     * Alliance Data Systems        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $207 from $210  
     * Alliance Data Systems        : SunTrust Robinson cuts target to $260 from $285; buy  
     * Alliance Data Systems Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $163 from $161  
     * Alliant Energy Corp        : Barclays cuts target price to $39 from $42; equal weight  
     * Ameren Corp        : Barclays cuts target price to $51 from $55; rating overweight  
     * American Airlines        : Imperial Capital raises target price to $43 from $40; in-line  
     * American Airlines Group Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $35 from $36  
     * American Electric Power Company        : Macquarie cuts target price to $70 from $72  
     * Apple Inc         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $135 from $125; outperform  
     * Ariad Pharmaceuticals         : Barclays assumes with underweight rating; $9 target  
     * Associated Banc-Corp        : Barclays ups target price to $21 from $20; equal weight  
     * Associated Banc-Corp        : RBC raises target price to $20 from $19; sector perform  
     * Asure Software Inc         : Roth Capital starts with buy rating - Benzinga.com  
     * Athenahealth Inc         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $155  
     * Autozone Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $814 from $870  
     * Avnet Inc        : Longbow raises to buy from neutral - Trader  
     * Banc of California Inc         : KBW cuts target price to $20 from $25  
     * Bancorpsouth Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $25 from $26  
     * Bancorpsouth Inc        : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform  
     * Bank of New York Mellon Corp       : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $54 from $51  
     * Bank of New York Mellon Corp       : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $48 from $46  
     * Bank of New York Mellon Corp       : KBW raises target price to $50 from $48  
     * Bank of New York Mellon Corp       : KBW raises to outperform from market perform  
     * Bankunited Inc        : Barclays cuts target price to $32 from $33; rating equal weight  
     * Bankunited Inc        : BMO cuts target price to $33; rating market perform  
     * Bankunited Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $30 from $29; sell  
     * Benchmark Electronics        : Needham raises target price to $28 from $26; buy  
     * Benchmark Electronics        : RBC raises target price to $26 from $24; sector perform  
     * Benchmark Electronics        : RBC raises target price to $26 from $24; sector perform  
     * Black Stone Minerals LP        : Raymond James cuts target price to $20 from $21  
     * Boston Beer Company        : Cowen and Company cuts target to $132 from $135;underperform  
     * Boston Beer Company Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $153 from $155  
     * Boston Beer Company Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $140 from $151; hold  
     * Boston Beer Company Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $158 from $172; sector perform  
     * Brandywine Realty Trust        : Mizuho cuts target price to $16 from $17  
     * Brookline Bancorp Inc         : KBW raises target price to $14 from $13  
     * Brown & Brown Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $34 from $33; underweight  
     * Calpine Corp        : Macquarie cuts target price to $16.50 from $18  
     * Capital Bank Financial Corp        : KBW raises target price to $33 from $31  
     * Carolina Financial Corp         : KBW raises target price to $27 from $25  
     * CBS Corp        : Wunderlich starts with buy rating; $72 target price  
     * Celestica Inc        : CIBC raises target price to $14 from $13  
     * Century Communities Inc        : Citigroup raises target price to $25 from $23  
     * Chesapeake Energy Corp        : BofA Merrill raises target price to $10 from $6  
     * Chesapeake Energy Corp        : BofA Merrill raises to neutral from underperform  
     * Chesapeake Energy Corp        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $9 from $6  
     * Chesapeake Energy Corp        : Nomura raises target price to $7.50 from $4  
     * Chesapeake Energy Corp        : Nomura raises to neutral from reduce  
     * Chesapeake Energy Corp        : UBS raises target price to $6 from $4.25; rating sell  
     * Clearwater Paper Corp        : D.A. Davidson cuts target price by $3 to $72; neutral  
     * CMS Energy Corp        : Barclays cuts target price to $44 from $48; rating equal weight  
     * Cohen & Steers Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $41 from $42; neutral  
     * Colgate-Palmolive Co       : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $84 from $79  
     * Copa Holdings SA        : Santander raises target price to $81 from $46
     * Coty Inc         : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $28 from $32  
     * Covenant Transportation         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $22 from $24  
     * Crown Holdings Inc        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $3.93 from $3.95  
     * Crown Holdings Inc        : Jefferies cuts target price to $63 from $64; rating buy  
     * Danaher Corp        : Barclays raises target price to $94 from $91; rating overweight  
     * Danaher Corp        : Bernstein raises target price to $93 from $92; rating outperform  
     * Danaher Corp        : Credit Suisse raises target price to $80 from $76; neutral  
     * Danaher Corp        : RBC raises target price to $86 from $85; rating sector perform  
     * Danaher Corp        : Stifel raises target price to $92 from $91  
     * Dominion Resources Inc      : Barclays cuts target price to $80 from $84; overweight  
     * DTE Energy Co        : Barclays cuts target price to $101 from $108; rating overweight  
     * Duke Energy Corp        : Macquarie cuts target price to $82 from $87  
     * Dunkin' Brands Group         : Barclays raises target price to $56 from $54; overweight  
     * Dunkin' Brands Group Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $53 from $52  
     * Dunkin' Brands Group Inc         : Wedbush Braises target price to $49 from $47  
     * E*Trade Financial Corp         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $34 from $33; buy  
     * E*Trade Financial Corp         : JMP raises target price to $33 from $32  
     * E*Trade Financial Corp         : Nomura raises target price to $33 from $32; rating buy  
     * E*Trade Financial Corp         : SunTrust Robinson ups target to $31 from $30; hold  
     * East West Bancorp         : D. A. Davidson raises target price to $42 from $38; neutral  
     * East West Bancorp Inc         : BMO raises target price to $45; rating outperform  
     * East West Bancorp Inc         : KBW raises target price to $41 from $39  
     * Eastgroup Properties Inc        : Cantor Fitzgerald raises to hold from sell  
     * Edison International        : Barclays cuts target price to $74 from $81; equal weight  
     * Entergy Corp        : Barclays cuts target price to $81 from $88; rating equal weight  
     * F.N.B. Corp        : FBR raises target price to $14 from $13; rating market perform  
     * F.N.B. Corp        : KBW raises target price to $14 from $13  
     * Farmers Capital Bank Corp         : KBW raises target price to $34 from $30  
     * FCB Financial Holdings        : KBW raises target price to $36 from $35; market perform  
     * FCB Financial Holdings Inc        : UBS raises target price to $42 from $40; rating buy  
     * Fifth Third Bancorp         : Barclays raises target price to $22 from $21; equal weight  
     * Fifth Third Bancorp         : Wedbush raises target price to $23 from $22  
     * First Connecticut Bancorp Inc         : KBW raises target price to $18.5 from $18  
     * FMC Technologies Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $35 from $30; equal weight  
     * FMC Technologies Inc        : JP Morgan raises target price to $31 from $30  
     * FMC Technologies Inc        : Susquehanna raises target price to $38 from $36; positive  
     * Gastar Exploration        : Imperial Capital ups target to $1.75 from $1.30; outperform  
     * Gastar Exploration Inc        : FBR cuts to market perform rating  
     * Gastar Exploration Inc        : FBR raises target price to $1.50 from $1.25  
     * Genesee & Wyoming Inc        : Wolfe Research ups target price by $1 to $81; outperform  
     * Godaddy Inc         : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $50 from $40  
     * Gol        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $24 from $17  
     * Goldman Sachs Group Inc       : RBC raises target price to $180 from $170  
     * Graco Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $71 from $72  
     * Great Plains Energy        : Barclays cuts target price to $28 from $29; equal weight  
     * Halozyme Therapeutics         : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $16 target  
     * Hanmi Financial Corp         : Raymond James cuts target price to $27 from $28  
     * Hawaiian Electric Industries       : Barclays cuts target to $28 from $29; underweight  
     * HCP Inc        : UBS cuts target price to $37 from $38; rating neutral  
     * Heartland Express Inc         : Stephens cuts target price to $20 from $22  
     * Heartland Express Inc         : Stephens cuts to equal-weight from overweight  
     * Heartland Express Inc         : UBS cuts target price to $15 from $16; rating sell  
     * Heritage-Crystal Clean         : Baird raises target price to $17 from $15; outperform  
     * ICON Plc         : Barclays raises target price to $75 from $70; rating equal weight  
     * ICON Plc         : Pacific Crest raises target price to $94 from $85; rating overweight  
     * Independent Bank Corp         : Compass Point raises target price to $50 from $49  
     * Infinera Corp         : B. Riley cuts target price to $10 from $10.50  
     * Jakks Pacific Inc         : B. Riley cuts target price to $8 from $10; rating neutral  
     * Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc         : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $186 from $187  
     * Kimberly-Clark Corp        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $151 from $154  
     * Kla-Tencor         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $85 from $80; outperform  
     * Kla-Tencor Corp         : B.Riley raises target price to $91 from $86  
     * Kla-Tencor Corp         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $75 from $70  
     * Kla-Tencor Corp         : JP Morgan raises target price to $90 from $84.50; overweight  
     * Kla-Tencor Corp         : Nomura raises target price to $75 from $67; rating neutral  
     * Kla-Tencor Corp         : Stifel raises target price to $71 from $66  
     * Lam Research Corp         : Citigroup raises target price to $114 from $108  
     * Landstar System Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $68 from $63  
     * LaSalle Hotel Properties        : Barclays cuts target to $23 from $25; underweight  
     * LaSalle Hotel Properties        : RBC cuts target price to $26 from $27; sector perform  
     * Latam Airlines        : Santander raises target price to $12 from $6.70
     * Latam Airlines        : Santander raises to buy from hold 
     * Liberty Ventures          : FBR raises target price by $3 to $45; rating outperform 
     * Lululemon Athletica Inc         : Jefferies cuts target price to $61 from $76; hold  
     * Mallinckrodt Plc        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $75 from $83  
     * Marriott International Inc        : MKM cuts target price to $72 from $74  
     * Marten Transport Ltd         : Stifel raises target price to $21 from $19  
     * Maxim Integrated Products         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $45 from $42  
     * Maxim Integrated Products         : Evercore ISI raises target price to $44 from $42;buy  
     * Maxim Integrated Products         : Goldman Sachs raises target to $39 from $38; neutral  
     * Maxim Integrated Products         : Jefferies raises target price to $45 from $42; buy  
     * Maxim Integrated Products         : JP Morgan raises target to $48 from $46; overweight  
     * Maxim Integrated Products         : Raymond James raises target price to $43 from $40  
     * Maxim Integrated Products         : UBS raises target price to $42 from $40; neutral  
     * Maxim Integrated Products Inc         : B. Riley cuts target price to $38.50 from $40  
     * Mead Johnson Nutrition Co        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $85 from $88  
     * Memorial Production Partners         : Raymond James cuts to underperform from market perform  
     * MGM Resorts Intl        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $32 from $29; buy  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Barclays raises target price to $65 from $60; rating overweight  
     * Microsoft Corp         : BMO raises target price to $69; rating outperform  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $60 from $56; hold  
     * Microsoft Corp         : CLSA raises target price to $65 from $60  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Cowen and Company raises target to $64 from $62; outperform  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $70 from $65  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $60 from $57; neutral  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Jefferies raises target price to $43 from $40; underperform  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Nomura raises target price to $68 from $65; rating buy  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Raymond James raises target price to $69 from $65; strong buy  
     * Microsoft Corp         : RBC raises target price to $65 from $61; rating outperform  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Stifel raises target price to $66 from $60  
     * Microsoft Corp         : UBS raises target price to $66 from $64; rating buy  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Wunderlich raises target price to $70 from $60  
     * Microsoft Corp         : Wunderlich raises to buy from hold  
     * Morgan Stanley       : Citigroup raises target price to $33 from $32  
     * Navigator Holdings Ltd         : Stifel cuts target price to $14 from $18  
     * New Jersey Resources Corp        : Ladenburg Thalmann cuts target price to $34 from $37  
     * NiSource Inc       : Barclays cuts target price to $23 from $26; rating equal weight  
     * Northstar Asset Management Group         : FBR raises target price to $15.50 from $15  
     * Northstar Realty Finance Corp        : FBR raises target price to $16 from $12.75  
     * Northstar Realty Finance Corp        :FBR raises to outperform from market perform  
     * Northwestern Corp        : Ladenburg Thalmann cuts target price to $59 from $62; neutral  
     * Nu Skin Enterprises        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $70 from $57  
     * Nucor Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $46 from $52  
     * Old Line Bancshares         : Raymond James raises target price to $22 from $20  
     * Packaging Corp of America        : Citigroup raises target to $83 from $81; neutral  
     * Packaging Corp of America        : Jefferies cuts target price to $93 from $96; buy  
     * PayPal         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $40 from $39; market perform  
     * PayPal Holdings         : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $36 from $34; underweight  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Barclays cuts target price to $46 from $47; overweight  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Bernstein raises target price to $43 from $41  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Credit Suisse raises target price to $47 from $43  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $49 from $47  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Mizuho raises target price to $48 from $46  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : RBC raises target price to $47 from $46; rating outperform  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $49 from $43  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Stifel raises to buy from hold - Trader  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $47 from $45  
     * PayPal Holdings Inc         : Wedbush raises price target to $54 from $50  
     * Pebblebrook Hotel Trust        : Raymond James cuts target price to $30 from $31.50  
     * Pg&E Corp        : Barclays cuts target price to $65 from $71; rating overweight  
     * Philip Morris International       : Jefferies raises target price to $101 from $99; hold  
     * Pinnacle West Capital        : Barclays cuts target price to $75 from $81; equal weight  
     * Pnm Resources Inc        : Barclays cuts target price to $35 from $37; rating overweight  
     * Pool Corp         : Baird cuts target price to $103 from $105; rating neutral  
     * Pool Corp         : Wedbush cuts target price to $109 from $115  
     * Portland General Electric        : Barclays cuts target to $38 from $41; underweight  
     * PPG Industries Inc        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $5.90 from $5.92; hold  
     * PPG Industries Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $103 from $111  
     * PPG Industries Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy  
     * PPG Industries Inc        : Goldman Sachs removes from Americas buy list  
     * PPG Industries Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $105 from $106; rating outperform  
     * PPL Corp        : Macquarie cuts target price to $34 from $36  
     * Preferred Bank         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $40 from $38; rating buy  
     * Preferred Bank         : Raymond James raises target price to $39 from $36  
     * PrivateBancorp Inc         : KBW raises target price to $46 from $45  
     * Procter & Gamble Co       : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $90 from $92  
     * Prologis Inc        : Stifel raises target price to $57 from $55  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Citigroup raises target price to $96 from $82; rating buy  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $82 from $80; neutral  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $85 from $80  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $77 from $75  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Nomura raises target price to $90 from $84; rating buy  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $90 from $85; overweight  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : RBC raises target price to $85 from $80; rating outperform  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Stifel raises target price to $90 from $85  
     * Proofpoint Inc         : Wedbush raises target price to $87 from $83  
     * Pultegroup Inc        : Citigroup cuts target price to $20 from $23; rating neutral  
     * Pultegroup Inc        : RBC cuts target price to $23 from $26; rating outperform  
     * Quest Diagnostics Inc        : Mizuho raises target price to $88 from $86  
     * Quest Diagnostics Inc        : UBS raises target price to $88 from $84; rating neutral  
     * Red Robin Gourmet Burgers         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $45 from $47; hold  
     * Red Robin Gourmet Burgers         : Jefferies cuts target price to $45 from $55; hold  
     * Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co       : Jefferies cuts target price to $70 from $72; hold  
     * Reynolds American Inc        : Berenberg raises to buy from hold  
     * Rigel Pharmaceuticals         : H.C. Wainwright cuts target price to $6 from $7; buy  
     * Rigel Pharmaceuticals         : Jefferies cuts target price to $5 from $9; buy  
     * Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc         : BMO cuts target price to $4; rating outperform  
     * Rli Corp        : KBW cuts target price to $59 from $63  
     * Rli Corp        : RBC cuts target price to $61 from $65; rating sector perform  
     * Sandy Spring Bancorp         : KBW raises target price to $32 from $29; market perform  
     * Scana Corp        : Barclays cuts target price to $68 from $74; rating equal weight  
     * Seattle Genetics         : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $53 price target  
     * Sei Investments Co         : KBW raises target price to $50 from $47  
     * Sei Investments Co         : Raymond James raises target price to $49 from $48  
     * Sei Investments Co         : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $52 from $51; buy  
     * Signature Bank         : BMO cuts target price to $128 from $146  
     * Signature Bank         : BMO cuts to market perform from outperform - Trader  
     * Signature Bank         : FBR cuts target price to $140 from $155; rating outperform  
     * Signature Bank         : Jefferies cuts target price to $147; rating buy  
     * Signature Bank         : KBW cuts target price to $131 from $142  
     * Skechers USA Inc        : B. Riley cuts target price to $24 from $32  
     * Skechers USA Inc        : Citigroup cuts target price to $21 from $33  
     * Skechers USA Inc        : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy  
     * SL Green Realty Corp        : BMO cuts target price to $130; rating outperform  
     * SL Green Realty Corp        : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $123 from $124; hold  
     * Snap-On Inc        : Baird raises target price to $190 from $182; rating outperform  
     * Sonoco Products        : Goldman Sachs raises target price by $1 to $53; rating neutral  
     * Sonus Networks Inc         : B. Riley cuts target price to $8.75 from $10.25  
     * Southern Co       : Barclays cuts target price to $57 from $62; rating overweight  
     * Spectranetics Corp         : Needham raises target price to $32 from $27; rating buy  
     * Steel Dynamics         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $31 from $33; outperform  
     * Stonecastle Financial Corp         : KBW raises target price to $20.5 from $19.5  
     * Svb Financial Group         : D.A.Davidson ups target price to $127 from $112; neutral  
     * Svb Financial Group         : Jefferies raises target price to $149; rating buy  
     * Svb Financial Group         : JMP raises target price to $135 from $130  
     * Svb Financial Group         : KBW raises target price to $128 from $125  
     * Svb Financial Group         : Raymond James raises target price to $143 from $130  
     * Svb Financial Group         : Sandler O'Neill raises price target by $5 to $130  
     * Tenaris       : UBS starts with sell rating; $23 price target 
     * Texas Capital Bancshares         : D.A.Davidson raises target price to $66 from $65; buy  
     * Texas Capital Bancshares         : KBW ups target price to $58 from $55; market perform  
     * Texas Capital Bancshares         : Raymond James raises target price to $63 from $58  
     * Texas Capital Bancshares         : KBW raises target price to $58 from $55  
     * Texas Capital Bancshares         : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $64 from $57; buy  
     * Textainer Group Holdings        : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $12 from $13  
     * Theravance Biopharma Inc         : Leerink raises target price to $35 from $31  
     * Tobira Therapeutics         : Leerink raises target price to $45 from $15; outperform  
     * Travelers Companies        : Barclays cuts target price to $106 from $109; equal weight  
     * Travelers Companies Inc        : Citigroup cuts target price to $119 from $123; neutral  
     * Travelers Companies Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $118 from $120  
     * Trevena Inc         : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $15 price target  
     * Tristate Capital Holdings Inc        : KBW raises target price to $18 from $16  
     * Triton International Ltd         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $15 from $17  
     * Tupperware Brands Corp        : B. Riley raises target price to $64 from $53; neutral  
     * Ubiquiti Networks Inc         : JMP raises to market perform from market underperform  
     * Umpqua Holdings Corp         : Raymond James raises target price to $17 from $16  
     * Union Bankshares Corp         : KBW raises target price to $29 from $27  
     * Union Bankshares Corp         : KBW raises target price to $29 from $27; market perform  
     * Union Pacific Corp        : BMO raises target price to $105; rating outperform  
     * Union Pacific Corp        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $105 from $111  
     * Union Pacific Corp        : Raymond James cuts target price to $105 from $110  
     * Union Pacific Corp        : RBC cuts target price to $98 from $107  
     * Union Pacific Corp        : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform  
     * Union Pacific Corp        : UBS cuts target price to $92 from $95; rating neutral  
     * United Rentals Inc        : Barclays raises target price to $96 from $94; overweight  
     * United Rentals Inc        : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $82 from $79  
     * Valvoline Inc        : JP Morgan starts with neutral rating - Benzinga.com  
     * Valvoline Inc        : Longbow Research starts with neutral rating - Benzinga.com  
     * Verisign         : Cowen and Company raises target price to $85 from $80; market perform  
     * Verizon Communications       : Cowen and Company cuts target to $50; market perform  
     * Verizon Communications Inc       : Citigroup cuts target price to $55 from $58; neutral  
     * Verizon Communications Inc       : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $49 from $52  
     * Verizon Communications Inc       : Raymond James cuts target price to $56 from $58  
     * Verizon Communications Inc       : UBS cuts target price to $52 from $54; rating neutral  
     * Viacom Inc         : Wunderlich cuts target price to $56 from $65  
     * Wabco Holdings Inc        : Citigroup cuts target price to $115 from $120  
     * Wabco Holdings Inc        : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $110 from $114  
     * Wabco Holdings Inc        : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $105 from $106  
     * Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc        : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $87 from $85  
     * Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc        : UBS raises target price to $95 from $94; buy  
     * Waste Connections Inc        : RBC raises target price to $90 from $86; outperform 
     * Web.Com Group Inc        : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $21 from $23  
     * Wec Energy Group Inc        : Barclays cuts target price to $62 from $68; equal weight  
     * Werner Enterprises Inc         : Citigroup cuts target price to $23 from $24; neutral  
     * Werner Enterprises Inc         : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $21 from $22  
     * Werner Enterprises Inc         : Stifel cuts target price to $22 from $23  
     * Westamerica Bancorp         : Sandler O'Neill cuts target price by $1 to $45  
     * William Lyon Homes        : Citigroup raises target price to $22 from $20  
     * WNS (Holdings) Ltd        : Citigroup cuts target price to $34 from $35; rating buy  
     * Xcel Energy Inc        : Barclays cuts target price to $44 from $48; rating overweight  
     * Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc         : Stifel starts with buy - Trader  
     * Yahoo! Inc         : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy  
     * Yahoo! Inc         : Jefferies raises target price to $48 from $43  
 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.