Oct 21 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Alkermes, Benchmark Electronics and Copa Holdings
on Friday.
HIGHLIGHTS
* Chesapeake Energy Corp : Nomura raises to neutral from reduce
* Latam Airlines : Santander raises to buy from hold
* Proofpoint Inc : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $90 from $85; overweight
* Abraxas Petroleum : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $2.25 from $2; buy
* Alkermes Plc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $70 from $52; outperform
* Alkermes Plc : Leerink raises target price to $70 from $57; rating outperform
* Associated Banc-Corp : RBC raises target price to $20 from $19; sector perform
* Benchmark Electronics : RBC raises target price to $26 from $24; sector perform
* Boston Beer Company : Cowen and Company cuts target to $132 from $135;underperform
* Boston Beer Company Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $140 from $151; hold
* Chesapeake Energy Corp : Nomura raises to neutral from reduce
* Clearwater Paper Corp : D.A. Davidson cuts target price by $3 to $72; neutral
* Cohen & Steers Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $41 from $42; neutral
* Copa Holdings SA : Santander raises target price to $81 from $46
* Crown Holdings Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $63 from $64; rating buy
* Danaher Corp : Bernstein raises target price to $93 from $92; rating outperform
* Danaher Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $80 from $76; rating neutral
* East West Bancorp : D. A. Davidson raises target price to $42 from $38; neutral
* FMC Technologies Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $38 from $36; positive
* Great Plains Energy : Barclays cuts target price to $28 from $29; equal weight
* Jakks Pacific Inc : B. Riley cuts target price to $8 from $10; rating neutral
* Latam Airlines : Santander raises to buy from hold
* Latam Airlines : Santander raises target price to $12 from $6.70
* Maxim Integrated Products : Evercore ISI raises target price to $44 from $42;buy
* Maxim Integrated Products : Jefferies raises target price to $45 from $42; buy
* Microsoft Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $60 from $56; hold
* Packaging Corp of America : Jefferies cuts target price to $93 from $96; buy
* PayPal Holdings : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $36 from $34; underweight
* PayPal : Cowen and Company raises target price to $40 from $39; market perform
* Preferred Bank : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $40 from $38; rating buy
* Proofpoint Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $82 from $80; neutral
* Proofpoint Inc : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $90 from $85; overweight
* SL Green Realty Corp : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $123 from $124; hold
* Svb Financial Group : D.A.Davidson ups target price to $127 from $112; neutral
* Texas Capital Bancshares : D.A.Davidson raises target price to $66 from $65; buy
* Texas Capital Bancshares : KBW ups target price to $58 from $55; market perform
* Tobira Therapeutics : Leerink raises target price to $45 from $15; outperform
* Travelers Companies : Barclays cuts target price to $106 from $109; equal weight
* Tupperware Brands Corp : B. Riley raises target price to $64 from $53; neutral
* Union Bankshares Corp : KBW raises target price to $29 from $27; market perform
* Verizon Communications : Cowen and Company cuts target to $50; market perform
