Oct 21 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Alkermes, Benchmark Electronics and Copa Holdings on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Chesapeake Energy Corp : Nomura raises to neutral from reduce * Latam Airlines : Santander raises to buy from hold * Proofpoint Inc : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $90 from $85; overweight Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Abraxas Petroleum : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $2.25 from $2; buy * Alkermes Plc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $70 from $52; outperform * Alkermes Plc : Leerink raises target price to $70 from $57; rating outperform * Associated Banc-Corp : RBC raises target price to $20 from $19; sector perform * Benchmark Electronics : RBC raises target price to $26 from $24; sector perform * Boston Beer Company : Cowen and Company cuts target to $132 from $135;underperform * Boston Beer Company Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $140 from $151; hold * Chesapeake Energy Corp : Nomura raises to neutral from reduce * Clearwater Paper Corp : D.A. Davidson cuts target price by $3 to $72; neutral * Cohen & Steers Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $41 from $42; neutral * Copa Holdings SA : Santander raises target price to $81 from $46 * Crown Holdings Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $63 from $64; rating buy * Danaher Corp : Bernstein raises target price to $93 from $92; rating outperform * Danaher Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $80 from $76; rating neutral * East West Bancorp : D. A. Davidson raises target price to $42 from $38; neutral * FMC Technologies Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $38 from $36; positive * Great Plains Energy : Barclays cuts target price to $28 from $29; equal weight * Jakks Pacific Inc : B. Riley cuts target price to $8 from $10; rating neutral * Latam Airlines : Santander raises to buy from hold * Latam Airlines : Santander raises target price to $12 from $6.70 * Maxim Integrated Products : Evercore ISI raises target price to $44 from $42;buy * Maxim Integrated Products : Jefferies raises target price to $45 from $42; buy * Microsoft Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $60 from $56; hold * Packaging Corp of America : Jefferies cuts target price to $93 from $96; buy * PayPal Holdings : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $36 from $34; underweight * PayPal : Cowen and Company raises target price to $40 from $39; market perform * Preferred Bank : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $40 from $38; rating buy * Proofpoint Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $82 from $80; neutral * Proofpoint Inc : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $90 from $85; overweight * SL Green Realty Corp : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $123 from $124; hold * Svb Financial Group : D.A.Davidson ups target price to $127 from $112; neutral * Texas Capital Bancshares : D.A.Davidson raises target price to $66 from $65; buy * Texas Capital Bancshares : KBW ups target price to $58 from $55; market perform * Tobira Therapeutics : Leerink raises target price to $45 from $15; outperform * Travelers Companies : Barclays cuts target price to $106 from $109; equal weight * Tupperware Brands Corp : B. Riley raises target price to $64 from $53; neutral * Union Bankshares Corp : KBW raises target price to $29 from $27; market perform * Verizon Communications : Cowen and Company cuts target to $50; market perform (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)