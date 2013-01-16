FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RIM says encouraged by response to its Blackberry 10 Ready Program
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 5:10 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-RIM says encouraged by response to its Blackberry 10 Ready Program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Research In Motion Ltd : * Says encouraged by response to its Blackberry 10 Ready Program * Says over 1,600 North American clients now registered for its Blackberry 10

Ready Program; over 1,000 actively using the program already * Says Blackberry Enterprise Server 10 already in beta testing with over 130

major gov’t agencies and corporations in North America alone * Says clients in beta-testing program in North America include over 60 Fortune

500 names, along with top gov’t agencies and others

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.