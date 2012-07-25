CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-S&P Capital IQ raises Research In Motion to hold

(Corrects to say the rating on the stock was raised, not cut)

July 25 (Reuters) - Research In Motion Ltd : * S&P Capital IQ raises Research In Motion Ltd to hold from sell For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899