FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RIM to tier service fees based on customer requirements
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-RIM to tier service fees based on customer requirements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Research In Motion Ltd : * Chief executive Thorsten Heins says service fees will be tiered based on what

customers require in terms of security, manageability, other services * CEO Heins says looking to develop blackberry messenger service to create

additional service revenue * CEO Heins says carriers are committed to spending marketing dollars to

promote blackberry 10 devices * Chief financial officer Brian Bidulka says average revenue per user declined

last quarter as company worked to maintain subscriber base * CEO Heins says may still introduce new blackberry 7 models for more

cost-conscious parts of the world

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.