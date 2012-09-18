FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some T-Mobile USA BlackBerry service disrupted
September 18, 2012 / 7:55 PM / 5 years ago

Some T-Mobile USA BlackBerry service disrupted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - T-Mobile USA, the fourth biggest U.S. mobile service provider, said on Tuesday that some customers with Research In Motion’s BlackBerry smartphones were unable to use the device for emails or Internet browsing.

The partial service disruption appears to be limited to customers of the BlackBerry 9900 and does not affect phone call services and text messaging, according to T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom.

T-Mobile USA said it is working with RIM to restore service as quickly as possible but did not say how long the disruption had been going on for or what the cause of the problem was.

A spokesman for RIM was not able to provide an immediate comment.

The outage did not appear to affect T-Mobile’s bigger rivals Verizon Wireless and AT&T Inc.

Shares of RIM rose about 3 percent on Nasdaq late Tuesday to $7.47.

