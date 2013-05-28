FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. residential recovery too fast in Calif., elsewhere - Fitch
May 28, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. residential recovery too fast in Calif., elsewhere - Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Recent gains in U.S. home prices are coming too fast in some areas, particularly California, and could stall or reverse, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.

California has seen price increases of 13 percent over the last year, Fitch said.

In Los Angeles, for example, prices are up more than 10 percent despite a jobless rate that remains above 10 percent and real incomes that have declined over the past two years. Prices there are still more than 75 percent above the level of the housing market bubble in the 2000s, Fitch said.

