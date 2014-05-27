FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Resilient Property Income Fund to buy Jubilee mall for R975 mln
Credit Markets
May 27, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Resilient Property Income Fund to buy Jubilee mall for R975 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Resilient Property Income Fund Ltd :

* Acquisition of Jubilee mall

* Purchase price is R975 million and taking into account current rental rates, forward acquisition yield is 7.5 pct

* Should transfer take place between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, purchase price for acquisition will be an amount of R975 mln

* Should transfer of property take place on or after Oct. 1, purchase price will be an amount of R981,350 000, which amount shall escalate at a rate of 7.7 pct per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

