BRIEF-Resilient Property Income Fund to buy Jubilee mall for R975 mln

May 27 (Reuters) - Resilient Property Income Fund Ltd :

* Acquisition of Jubilee mall

* Purchase price is R975 million and taking into account current rental rates, forward acquisition yield is 7.5 pct

* Should transfer take place between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, purchase price for acquisition will be an amount of R975 mln

* Should transfer of property take place on or after Oct. 1, purchase price will be an amount of R981,350 000, which amount shall escalate at a rate of 7.7 pct per annum