BRIEF-Resilux sees H2 operating results in line with last yr

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Resilux

* Turnover :  147.7 million (-3%) for first half year 2014

* Operating result :  11.4 million (+9%) for first half year 2014

* Profit before taxes :  9.6 million (-2%) for first half year 2014

* Remains positive despites the rather poor summer

* Expects in the second half of 2014 to invest  5.0 to  6.0 million

* Expects that the operating results for the second semester 2014 will be in line with the results for the second semester 2013

* Will continue to focus on cost control and diversification of customers and productmix