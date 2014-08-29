FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Resilux sees H2 operating results in line with last yr
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 29, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Resilux sees H2 operating results in line with last yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Resilux

* Turnover :  147.7 million (-3%) for first half year 2014

* Operating result :  11.4 million (+9%) for first half year 2014

* Profit before taxes :  9.6 million (-2%) for first half year 2014

* Remains positive despites the rather poor summer

* Expects in the second half of 2014 to invest  5.0 to  6.0 million

* Expects that the operating results for the second semester 2014 will be in line with the results for the second semester 2013

* Will continue to focus on cost control and diversification of customers and productmix Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.