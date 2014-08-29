BRIEF-Resilux sees H2 operating results in line with last yr

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Resilux
* Turnover : 147.7 million (-3%) for first half year 2014
* Operating result : 11.4 million (+9%) for first half year 2014
* Profit before taxes : 9.6 million (-2%) for first half year 2014
* Remains positive despites the rather poor summer
* Expects in the second half of 2014 to invest 5.0 to 6.0 million
* Expects that the operating results for the second semester 2014 will be in line with the results for the second semester 2013
* Will continue to focus on cost control and diversification of customers and productmix