FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium's Resilux sees improvement after weak H1
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 30, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

Belgium's Resilux sees improvement after weak H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Belgian plastic packaging specialist Resilux said it expected its results in the second half of 2012 to improve compared to the same period last year, after its net result in the first half fell by 45 percent.

The group said higher sales in July and August already partially made up for the shortfall in the first half, when poor weather conditions in the north of Europe hampered sales of its products, which include bottles for beverages.

It said the economic crisis in Spain impacted sales while there was more demand for its products in Greece.

Net result for the first half came in at 4.1 million euros, a decline of 45 percent when compared to the same period last year. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.