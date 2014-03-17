FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Resilux sees 2014 core profit at least at 2013 level
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 4 years ago

Resilux sees 2014 core profit at least at 2013 level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 17 (Reuters) - Belgian plastic bottle maker Resilux forecast a core profit at least as high this year as in 2013 when it experienced increased sales to southern and eastern Europe, particularly in a warm and sunny July and August.

Resilux’s turnover increased last year by 6.1 percent to 296.0 million euros ($412.18 million), while core profit or gross cashflow (EBITDA) was 17 percent higher at 30.6 million euros.

The company said it would be paying particular attention this year to cost control and the diversification of its customers and product mix.

Resilux is proposing a gross dividend of 1.80 euros per share, up from the 1.65 euros it paid a year ago. ($1 = 0.7181 Euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

