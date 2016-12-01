Fisher & Paykel wins German court case against ResMed

WELLINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd said on Friday a German court has overturned both preliminary injunctions granted to ResMed Inc , which had filed a legal action against the New Zealand-based medical device maker.

ResMed in August moved against Fisher & Paykel in the United States, Germany and New Zealand to stop alleged infringement of its patented technology.

Fisher & Paykel said it has now resumed sales of its Simplus full face mask, Eson nasal mask and Eson 2 nasal masks in Germany. ResMed said the masks infringed its patents. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Alison Williams)