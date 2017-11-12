FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fisher & Paykel says UK court rules rival Resmed's patent is invalid
Sections
Featured
In grieving Texas town, faith sustains those left behind
U.S.
In grieving Texas town, faith sustains those left behind
Membership revoked? GE's spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky
Business
Membership revoked? GE's spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky
France frets over 'internal' threat two years after Paris attacks
France
France frets over 'internal' threat two years after Paris attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2017 / 8:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fisher & Paykel says UK court rules rival Resmed's patent is invalid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A British court has ruled that a patent held by health appliance firm Resmed Inc for a mask that treats sleep apnea was invalid, rival firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare said on Monday.

Auckland-based Fisher & Paykel had filed the case in the High Court in 2016 and has similar legal proceedings underway in Germany.

The ruling allows the New Zealand company to continue selling its sleep apnea masks in the British market.

California-based ResMed has said the New Zealand firm’s masks violate its patented technology. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.